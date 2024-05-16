Petaluma Garden Club celebrates 100th birthday in bright and colorful style

It will come as no surprise that when the members of the Petaluma Garden Club gathered at noon on Monday, May 13 to share a lunch and celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary, flowers of all kinds ‒ lilies and roses, daisies and daffodils, carnations and chrysanthemums ‒ were in exuberant abundance.

There were flowers on the cake, flowers on banners, flowers on the history displays by the window. Bright arrangements of flowers stood on every table inside the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma, where the luncheon was held. There were flowers on dresses, flowers on lapels, and flowers on hats ‒ many accompanied by ribbons, feathers, and even playful antennae.

When a proclamation from the county was presented by Andrea Krout ‒ the District Director for Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt ‒ she took the opportunity to read aloud a poem about flowers ‒ peonies in particular ‒ written by Mary Oliver.

“This morning the green fists of the peonies are getting ready to break my heart as the sun rises, as the sun strokes them with his old, buttery fingers and they open --- pools of lace, white and pink.”

Krout, it turns out, is the granddaughter of long-term PGC member Verna Krout.

“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t know about the Petaluma Garden Club,” she said, taking a turn at the podium between remarks by Petaluma’s Director of Parks and Recreation Drew Halter and Petaluma’s Vice Mayor John Shribbs.

Each speaker planted at least a few references to flowers in their speeches.

Shribbs read aloud a proclamation from the city, and shared his botanically-focused appreciation of the organization.

“From implementing the butterfly garden at Wickersham Park to tending the flowers at the Petaluma Arts Center and SMART Station, the Petaluma Garden Club works tirelessly to keep Petaluma beautiful,” he said.

Specific attention was called to an additional proclamation, on proud display near a historical presentation of the Garden Club’s greatest hits over the last century. This third proclamation was from the U.S. Congress.

It reads, “Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, presented to Petaluma Garden Club in recognition of a century of providing enriching educational, environmental, and social opportunities for North Bay residents. Founded in 1924 by a small group of gardeners, Petaluma Garden Club has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to enhancing the local landscape, broadening the knowledge of plants, and empowering students through scholarships and school grants in gardening, agriculture, and natural resources. Congratulations on this momentous occasion and best wishes for decades to come.”

The certificate is dated May 13, 2024 and is signed by Jared Huffman, California’s second district Congressional representative.

Mary Alden, co-chair of the 100th Anniversary Committee, was in great spirits throughout the event, affably guiding the grand proceedings forward.

“This is such a meaningful, special event, for all of us,” she said, addressing the assembly. “We have so much to celebrate, and some very special honors to present.”

These included a warm offering of applause to June Ferguson, currently the longest standing club member, with 50 years of participation. The Member of Honor award was announced, presented to long-standing PGC member Winifred Archibald ‒ known to her fellow Graden Club members as Win ‒ by California Garden Clubs, Inc. and Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc. At 81, Archibald has been a member of PGC for 24 years.

Then, continuing a tradition the Garden Club has observed for most of its 100 years, winners of the annual poster contest were announced. Each year, local students are invited to create posters focusing on various themes, with cash prizes that began at $1, $2 and $3 for third, second and first place winners. This year’s challenge ‒ with prizes having expanded to $50, $75, and $100 ‒ was to create poster clebrating both the centennial of the Petaluma Garden Club and Hotel Petaluma. Art classes from the city’s three high schools were invited to submit their designs, with a total of eleven students taking part.

As announced, the third place winner this year is Chris Gopar, grade 11, from Petaluma High School. Second place is Izabel BaumRust, grade 10, from Casa Grande High School, and the first place winner is Jaili Vivas, grade 9, of Casa Grande.

The competition’s three judges were Petaluma art instructor and Petaluma Arts Center board member Leslie Ihrig, public art specialist Melissa Abercrombie and Elizabeth McKoy, the founder and director of Artaluma.

The Petaluma Garden Club was founded in 1924, the project of a local gardeners who met while taking a night class in gardening at Petaluma High School. From the beginning, the club made a commitment to beautify the city wherever possible, and to expand and encourage “horticultural education.”

“We’ve been through a depression, a world war, droughts and climate change, and mostly recently a global pandemic,” said Alden,“ going on to name several of the projects the club has taken on, and continues to take on, in spite of such obstacles. ”Through it all, we have kept going strong, and we look forward to continuing for the next hundred years.“