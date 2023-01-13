On Monday, Jan. 16 – that’s Martin Luther King Day – members of the Petaluma Garden Club will be trimming the roses at the downtown SMART station depot.

And they’d like to invite you to join them.

With MLK Day commonly observed as a day of service to the community, the club is inviting Petalumans to join the fun at the depot from 10 a.m. to noon, and to bring the family – along with some gloves and pruning sheers.

There will be plenty of experienced gardeners present to offer tips for those who are new to rose trimming.