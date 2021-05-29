Petaluma geologist, teacher traces her path to climate education

Geologist Martha Murphy once thought she’d be helping petroleum companies find oil. Instead, she’s teaching classes on climate change.

When Murphy — a lecturer at Sonoma State University and teacher at Santa Rosa Junior College — began pursuing her master’s degree in geology in the 1980s, she fully expected that once she graduated she’d land a plum job as a geologist for the booming oil industry.

Growing up in southwestern Ohio, Murphy cannot recall ever hearing or seeing the word “ecology” during her childhood.

“I do remember the first Earth Day celebrations at my grade school in 1970,” she said. “My mother bought a loaf of whole wheat bread for the first time.”

Eager to get out of Ohio after graduating from high school, Murphy chose Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, 2,400 miles away — about as far as she could go within the 50 contiguous states. At the time, Evergreen was building its reputation for environmental studies. Murphy majored in ecology, a field that focuses on relationships among living organisms and their surroundings.

“As an undergraduate taking different science courses, I fell in love with geology,” she said of her student days.

Every Monday, her geology instructor took the class on field trips to places like the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Rainier.

Murphy, who’d grown up surrounded by a flat landscape of soybean and cornfields, was blown away by the dramatic beauty of the West, and the rugged mountains shaped by volcanoes and ancient rocks carved by glaciers over millions of years.

“The earth and those rocks, they just grab you,” she recalled.

Inspired by her geology instructor, a retired Shell Oil Company consultant, Murphy decided to pursue a master’s degree in geology, hoping to follow a similar path. However, plummeting oil prices led to industry-wide layoffs by the time she was ready to enter the workforce. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs, and employment prospects in the oil industry pretty much vanished.

“I had to pivot,” said Murphy.

Around that same time, the Environmental Protection Agency began to tackle the pollution caused by leaking underground storage tanks at gas stations across the country. Instead of working to help oil companies extract oil, Murphy found work as an environmental scientist cleaning up after the oil industry.

“My job was to dig up contaminated sites in the Bay Area,” she said. “Leaking underground storage tanks were replaced with double-walled steel tanks, so that's what a lot of us trained geologists went into.”

Murphy did that work for 20 years, though it was not what most excited her.

“We were dealing with regulators and regulations and chemistry,” she said. “I didn’t get to use a lot of geology, which was what I loved.”

When an opportunity to teach at Santa Rosa Junior College turned up in 2008, followed soon after by an offer from Sonoma State University, she jumped at the chance. In the meantime, a growing consensus was developing among scientists that human activities, especially burning fossil fuels, were causing climate change on a global scale.

“I watched the CO2 level in the atmosphere go up and up, and the Antarctic ice melt,” she remarked. “I saw people’s lives impacted by extreme weather events such as drought or hurricanes.”

Alarmed by what she was seeing, Murphy felt that more people should be educated to address climate change. Although her courses at SSU touched on the topic, no classes in her department were devoted entirely to this complex issue, as viewed through the lenses of geology, biology, oceanography, economics, and political science.

When Murphy proposed adding classes on climate change, the idea which was well received, and has led to such classes at SSU, the first one in the fall of 2017, as well as at the junior college.

“I developed courses designed for science and non-science students,” she said, adding that she struggled to find a suitable textbook for the course, as there were so few.

Her class examines the main causes of climate change, such as carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel burning. Murphy also explores climate change solutions, from low-tech nature-based approaches to high-tech alternatives to fossil fuels.

“Every day, people are working on solutions to climate change, and students are asked to think of them too,” she said.

Acknowledging that some students go on to pursue a career in climate change, environmental science, or policy, Murphy’s classes demonstrate how everyone can reduce their carbon footprint, and inspire others to do the same.

“If we all do what we can, together we can make an impact,” she said.