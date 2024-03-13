Information : For more information and to see a complete list of this month’s events, check out Petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma .

Arts Alive is a good idea that just keeps getting better.

Begun locally in the summer of 2022 ‒ and inspired by similar activities that have proven popular in several other cities around the country ‒ Petaluma’s monthly arts-forward celebration takes place on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m..

Simply put, Arts Alive is a citywide evening of artistic events and activities taking place at multiple host locations throughout town.

“Our mission,” states a media release distributed by organizers of the event, “is to connect, promote, and celebrate Petaluma’s vibrant arts community.”

In past months, Arts Alive has featured everything from live music, dance, crafting workshops, multimedia exhibits, storytelling, art demonstrations, poetry, dance, a unicorn parade and a lot more.

This month, Arts Alive will take place on Thursday, March 21. Here are just some of the events that participants can expect to find.

Open Mic Night at Rain Dog Records

Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records (1010 Petaluma Boulevard N., next to Lucky’s) will be hosting an open mic night at the shop, with everyone welcome to participate. Bring your instrument and/or your voice, and show off your talents at this free event. Sign ups start at 4 p.m. The event goes from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Paper Flower Workshop at the Alchemia Gallery

Join artist Melissa Patterson and experienced local crafter Jessica Martin as they lead a free workshop on creating paper flower bouquets. Stop by the Alchemia gallery (111 Kentucky St.) any time between 5 and 8 p.m, and learn how to transform paper into fabulous flowers. Additionally, the gallery will be open for perusing and purchasing art. Alchemia is a nonprofit organization that supports artists with disabilities and values the unique voices of every artist.

WonderStump! Open Studio

Do you desire more wonder in your life? You might want to drop by WonderStump, located inside Life On Earth Art Studios (133 Copeland Street suite C1B). Take a peek behind the scenes at what the local arts collective has been building, and take the opportunity to connect with other artists and experience WonderStump’s interactive, audio/visual sculptures. Wondrous things await!

The Art of Mary Fassbinder

Rivetti Real Estate in Theatre Square (140 2nd St.) will be hosting its first “pop up” art display, featuring local artist Mary Fassbinder. The local real estate company’s centrally located office will showcase local artists every month in conjunction with Arts Alive.