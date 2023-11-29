Petaluma Hanukkah celebration to swap candy-dropping drone for helicopter

When Chabad of Petaluma introduced a hovering, light-flashing drone into its annual Hanukkah celebration in 2021, the high-flying machine ‒ which dropped candy coins, known as gelt, for delight of earthbound children at the Petaluma fairgrounds ‒ became an instant sensation.

The coins fell from a specially designed trapdoor in a dangling lighted menorah, leading the local congregation’s rabbi Dovid Bush to dub the contraption “drone-orah.” Smart phone video of the candy-dropping drone went instantly viral among Jewish communities world wide, and by the next year, synagogues all over were contacting Bush to ask how it was done, and that they planned to recreate the drone-orah in 2022.

This year, Bush recently announced, the gelt drop would take the fun even further, with the coins dropped from a low-hovering helicopter.

A “helicorah,” perhaps?

“We are taking the highly popular event to new heights!” quipped Bush in an email to the Argus-Courier.

The Hanukkah celebration will once again take place at the fairgrounds, on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. The sprawling celebration will include nine-foot-tall Mega Menorah, fire juggling performances, latkes and jelly donuts, a live DJ spinning Hanukkah tunes, a dancing dreidel, life-sized Hanukkah decorations, face painting and the world’s largest dreidel.

The event is free. Reservations are required at JewishPetaluma.com.