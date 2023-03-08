Petaluma High School’s Mr. McHugh dies after long cancer battle

On Thursday, Feb. 23 at Petaluma High School ‒ during the school’s daily viewing of the morning announcement video on the school’s Trojan Broadcast Channel ‒ student River Underhill announced the passing of longtime PHS math teacher Jim McHugh on Feb. 18.

“Mr. McHugh taught math here at PHS for 25 years,” stated Underhill, one of the daily video’s two hosts. “He battled cancer for the last 14 years, even while he taught. But you would barely know it because he was always so positive and friendly.”

Co-host Dillian Richardson added, “Mr. McHugh is survived by his wife and all three of his children, who also attended PHS. We at TBC want to send our condolences to his family and friends, and acknowledge how much Mr. McHugh meant to our community with a moment of silence.”

During the following moment of silence, over a banner proclaiming “Trojan True, Trojan Pride,” a series of photographs of McHugh were displayed, each one dominated by the dedicated instructor’s signature smile.

A Celebration Of Life gathering will take place at Lucchesi Park’s Petaluma Community Center on Sunday, March19 from 1-5 p.m.