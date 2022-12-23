Petaluma illustrator returns to create Argus-Courier’s 2022 Holiday fiction image

In 2020, the Argus-Courier asked local cartoonist-illustrator Gio Benedetti to write and illustrate an original piece of holiday fiction to run just before Christmas.

The practice of gifting our readers with an original holiday short story began in 2017, and Benedetti carried the new tradition forward with his delightful three-part fantasy “The Holiday Gremlins.” The following year, Benedetti returned to illustrate local writer Amber-Rose Reed’s charming science-fiction tale “Where the Love Light Gleams,” and this year, he’s outdone himself with the stunning illustration for our 2022 offering, “Santastic Voyage.”

“I had a blast with it,” he said, and it shows.

In addition to illustrating the annual fiction story and curating the Argus-Courier’s weekly “For the Love of Comics” feature, showcasing the cartoon creations of Petaluma youth, Benedetti has recently released his first full comic book. A fantasy adventure story titled ”Grubako,“ the comic is about a wookie-like alien creature doing heroic things in space. The manga-sized is now on sale for $5 apiece on Benedetti’s website. GioBenedetti.com.