Petaluma in pictures

“There’s been such a strange, surreal calm outside in Petaluma, which is just bizarre,” says Dan Kabanuck, a musician (with the heavy metal band AfterTayst), a real estate broker and an avid photographer whose work is often on display at downtown Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery. Known for his atmospheric shots of historic buildings and revealing close-ups of the gleaming, dusty, structural/mechanical details of life, Kabanuck has discovered that being a photographer during a pandemic — especially one more artistically focused on capturing the faces of buildings than the faces of people — has provided certain opportunities not usually available.

“It’s definitely weird to walk around and see so few people, but it’s turned out to be a good opportunity to grab some pictures of Petaluma’s great old buildings and back alleys and streets, without so many people in them,” he acknowledges. “I’ve taken advantage of that as much as possible, taking shots of the structures themselves. Of course, Petaluma is more than just buildings. The people of Petaluma are the most important part of our community, our larger family. As a photographer, I tell stories in images, and having had such a thriving downtown one year ago and now finding it empty, that’s an interesting story to tell in pictures.”

Dan Kabanuck

Kabanuck recently released a new book of photographs. Titled “Out and About in the Bay Area and Beyond,” the book is a self-produced collection of some of his most striking images, many of them building, bridges and other structures. He will be the featured artist at Riverfront Gallery in January and February of 2021, and his book will be available for purchase at the gallery. Meanwhile, Kabanuck has got another, more rurally-focused book coming out in the next few months.

“It’ll have a lot of shots of barns in it,” he says. “People do love barns.”

In this, the final issue of 2020, as one year ends and a new one begins, we asked Kabanuck to share some of his favorite shots of Petaluma from over the last several months. Not surprisingly, many of these shots are of empty streets, lonely plazas and quiet alleys. As Kabanuck points out, though there is an unsettling, deeply quiet quality to many of these images, the beauty of Petaluma still shines out as strong.

“I love dark alleys,” he says with a laugh. “I love tall buildings. I’m always looking around for unusual angles or perspectives, and if I see a shot, I try to grab it right away. Though sometimes, I have to keep coming back over and over, until the light is right or the timing is right.”

Kabanuck identifies himself as someone who grew up with an interest in architecture, and as a kid, dreamed of becoming a designer of buildings. Having lived in Petaluma since 1984, he now expresses that dream by capturing architecture on camera.

“I just want to give a shout out to the people of Petaluma for hanging in there over this long year,” Kabanuck says. “It’s been a rough year for everybody. But one of the things I love about this town is that most people are pretty supportive of each other. Especially when times are bad.”

In offering these images for Petalumans to enjoy, he says he hopes people will take their time to notice the details and lines of each shot, and then, to keep their eyes open the next time they do find themselves out on the streets of Petaluma.

“My motto is ’A great image is where you find it,’” he says, “and Petaluma is full of great images. In this town, you can find great images everywhere.”