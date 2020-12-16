Petaluma keeps joyful noises humming and happening

When Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky began composing the score for “The Nutcracker,” 128 years ago, he was famously reluctant about it, mainly writing the ballet as a paid commission from theater owner and producer Ivan Vsevolozhsky.

Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky

Though much has been made of the fact that Tchaikovsky often dismissed the score as a lesser work when compared to his music for “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Black Swan,” there was a point during the writing of “The Nutcracker” that he reportedly stopped resisting the project and gave himself over to the creative act.

"I am daily becoming more and more attuned to my task," he wrote to a friend.

That "The Nutcracker“ would eventually become one of the most beloved musical works of all time would probably have shocked Tchaikovsky. But perhaps the real lesson here is that when forced to do things we don’t really want to do, we don’t always have a clear idea exactly how good, memorable, or beloved those things might actually be.

During this time of COVID-related adaptation, with activities and performances of all kinds switching to Zoom, YouTube and various streaming platforms — while a chorus of naysayers petulantly proclaim (a bit too obviously) “But it’s not the same!” — let’s all allow ourselves, and each other to, like Tchaikovsky, become “attuned to the task” before us. That task, of course, is to find as much light, creativity and delight as possible, to do as much as we can with what we have available, especially through the remainder of the holiday season. Who knows? Maybe some of the reluctant “adaptations” being innovated all around us will one day be recognized for the genius that even those creating it couldn’t quite see.

Here, as a list of possible candidates, is our annual roundup of events and activities taking place between now and New Year’s Day.

THE NUTCRACKER 2020: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

What’s Christmas without The Nutcracker? This year, the Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast School of Ballet are teaming up to present an online, all-virtual Nutcracker, beginning on Christmas Eve and running through New Year’s Days. For a one-family ticket donation of $35, you can watch the show at any time from Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. For information visit PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

CITY OF LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR (Dec. 1-31) - While it’s true that many of us will not be hosting holiday visitors this year, that’s no reason to hide our Christmas lights under a bushel. At this season, especially this year, who couldn’t use the bright-and-beautiful emotional uplift of seeing a gorgeously decorated house bedazzled and bedecked with glowing lights? The Petaluma Visitors Program is again organizing its annual Self-Guided City of Lights Tour, which officially begins on Dec. 1 and will run nightly through Dec. 26. On the VisitPetaluma website, you’ll find a map to local households that will have festooned their glittering exteriors with all manner electric lamp, light, lantern, bulb and beacon, be they incandescent, LED, icicle-style, rope-style, candle-style, retro, micro or mesh, projected, electric or battery-operated. And don’t get us started on what illuminated inflatable characters might be on display, because that list could go on for a page-and-a-half. The list of participating houses currently stands at around 25, and could grow by kick-off time.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ TO BENEFIT CINNABAR (streaming pay-per-view through Jan. 3) - A one man performance of Dickens’ classic holiday tale was taped in an empty theater in New York City. Every viewing of this extraordinary show — which Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman calls “breathtaking” — benefits Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. A great holiday activity for the whole family on a cold winter’s night. CinnabarTheater.org.

DICKENS FAIR AT HOME (Now streaming, new content added weekly) - Speaking of “A Christmas Carol,” with the actual Dickens Christmas Fair canceled for 2020, many Petalumans — including actor Jeffrey Weissman, a regular performer at the Fair — assumed there’d be no way to satisfy their immersive Dickensian Christmas urges. But beginning a few weeks ago, the organizers have been offering a dazzling array of virtual Dickens-themed content for free download, to give fans a taste of what many have called the best Christmas fair in the Bay Area. From Charles Dickens reading chapters of “A Christmas Carol” and a printed proclamation from the young Queen Victoria herself, to recipes for traditional egg nog, snickerdoodles, roasted chestnuts and rum cake hard sauce. There are performances of favorite holiday tunes, some with sheet music so you can sing or play along, how-to Victorian craft demonstrations and lots more. Every weekend, a new assortment of virtual, click-and-watch activities is released, and it will continue through Christmas Eve. Promised among this weekend’s offerings is a recitation by Edgar Allen Poe (known to some as Lee Presson of the Goth swing band Lee Presson and the Nails), performing “A Telltale Heart” and something called “The Zucchini Song.” Feel free to dress up in your finest 19th century garb to take in all the fun. Catch it at DickensFair.com/dickens-fair-at-home.