Subscribe

Petaluma library celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow of offerings

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 8, 2022, 8:03PM
Updated 4 hours ago

June is Pride Month, and the Sonoma County Library system is celebrating by showcasing the LGBTG+ community in an array of programs all month long.

In a news release distributed earlier in the month, Sonoma County librarians note, “It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall riots, but the fight for queer rights is still ongoing. To help ensure that queer joys and struggles are never erased, Sonoma County Library is launching new opportunities for queer people to add to the shared history of Sonoma County and to connect with each other.”

Among those new opportunities is Here + Queer, Sonoma County, described by Terra Emerson, the co-chair of the library’s Queer Advocacy Team, as giving local participants “the opportunity to submit their personal photographs, videos, poetry and other content to be included in our digital archive in order to document queer life in Sonoma County.”

To participate by sharing your stories, go to sonomalibrary.org/celebratepride2022.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette