Petaluma library celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow of offerings

June is Pride Month, and the Sonoma County Library system is celebrating by showcasing the LGBTG+ community in an array of programs all month long.

In a news release distributed earlier in the month, Sonoma County librarians note, “It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall riots, but the fight for queer rights is still ongoing. To help ensure that queer joys and struggles are never erased, Sonoma County Library is launching new opportunities for queer people to add to the shared history of Sonoma County and to connect with each other.”

Among those new opportunities is Here + Queer, Sonoma County, described by Terra Emerson, the co-chair of the library’s Queer Advocacy Team, as giving local participants “the opportunity to submit their personal photographs, videos, poetry and other content to be included in our digital archive in order to document queer life in Sonoma County.”

To participate by sharing your stories, go to sonomalibrary.org/celebratepride2022.