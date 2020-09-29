It’s like one of those Secret Santa deals, only in this case you are the Santa, and you don’t know quite what you’re giving yourself, except that it’s a big box of books.

In search of a way to continue having its semi-annual used book sale, the Petaluma Regional Library has landed on something that is both fun and safe, and is beneficial to the Friends of the Petaluma Library, which counts on funds form the yearly sale to pay for an array of library-related projects it supports. From Friday, Oct. 2 to Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, in the Parking lot to the left of the main entrance, you can buy a big box of gently-used books for a mere $10-$20.

Books are packaged according to a variety of categories: art and photography, biography, business and computers, crafts and how-to, education, fiction, gardening, history and politics, home and family, literature, music (books and sheet music), mystery, reference, relationship and self-help, religion and mythology, science fiction, travel, children, teens and young adults and ... for the ultimate risk-taker ... “unsorted.” They could be anything!

Books are sold as is, and the library staff asks that buyers not sort through them on the premises. Unpack your box when you are back home, or if you are just too curious, back in your car. The library takes cash, checks and credit cards.

Please wear a mask and maintain proper cordial social distancing, and look for the helpful volunteers if you have any questions. If the first weekend does well, the library plans to extend it another week.

The library is at 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

