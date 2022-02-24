Petaluma Love Story: ‘It’s been love ever since’

It was in San Francisco in the early ‘70s. We were both working for PT&T and I sometimes read books in a sunny and windless alcove in the financial district.

One day I changed my lunch time and found Linda in my spot!

She was reading Michener’s “Hawaii” to prepare for her first trip to the islands with a friend. I told her I loved all of Michener’s books and especially “Hawaii.” We kinda hit it off and over time became friends and enjoyed lots of San Francisco lunch adventures and happy hours.

After all, we already had at least three things in common — working for PT&T, and a love of reading and warm sun. It wasn’t long before we moved in together and I introduced her to my three kids. It was clear that she loved being with my little family and that made our relationship even more special. We started traveling and camping in my VW camper — sometimes alone and sometimes with the kids.

After a number of years had passed, Linda and I were traveling in Europe for a few weeks, concluding with our last days in Paris. On the morning of our departure I asked Linda to get up early with me because I wanted to see the sunrise from the Eiffel Tower. She wasn’t very happy with me, partly because we were out late the night before and we’d be way too early for our flight!

Well, I had a surprise for her.

With the sun rising under the base of the tower I got down on one knee and proposed. She was shocked and questioned why I waited until the day we were leaving this wonderful city of love instead of asking at the beginning of our time in Paris.

She was right and I felt foolish.

I don’t know if I’ve ever made up for that blunder, but I’ve tried.

We set a wedding date and I think we upped our game with our choice of venue for the wedding. By this time we had traveled quite a bit and enjoyed pretty much every place we had been, but we agreed that one of our favorite places in the world was Yosemite Valley. With Linda’s excellent planning and organization skills she did an amazing job of scheduling our wedding in Yosemite’s Little Chapel, and our wedding celebration with friends and family at the stunningly beautiful Ahwahnee Hotel.

After the wedding and the photos we loaded the whole party into one of the valley trams — along with a considerable amount of champagne — and toured the valley with Linda’s bridal veil flowing in the beautiful warm October breeze.

Maybe that’s how Bridal Veil Falls got it’s name.

Of course, the topper was that just as we were cutting the cake on our east-facing Ahwahnee balcony, there came the full moon rising over Half Dome, to lots of “oohs” and “aahs.”

Linda had timed it out — a whole year in advance — and nailed it!

It’s been love ever since.

Tom and Linda Corbett are 2022’s Petaluma Good Eggs, and are also celebrating their 30th wedding this year.