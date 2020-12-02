‘Petaluma Loves Art’: Virtual art auction marks first Arts Center fundraiser of 2020

Click here to go the auction website, or visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org . Once you register, feel free to leave a bid on the art piece(s) of your choice and check back often. The auction closes on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m.

When it comes to finding COVID-friendly alternatives to your annual fundraiser, leave it to artists to come up with something that is as creative as it is practical.

“We have spent a good portion of the year trying to figure out a good fundraiser that would work in the current climate with all the safety restrictions,” allows Lindsey Goodwin, Director of Community Engagement for the Petaluma Arts Center. “There was a local couple, art collectors, who have recently downsized from their home in Santa Rosa when they moved to Petaluma, and they wanted to donate seven pieces form their collection to the Arts Center. That started the ball rolling on the idea of having an art auction.”

That couple is John Mackie and Kate Ecker, and their seven donated pieces are now the centerpiece of an exhibit/benefit titled “Petaluma Loves Art: Auction + Stories,” featuring a total of more than 25 piece donated by Petaluma collectors, artists and supporters of the Arts Center. The auction runs for seven days from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, and will be held entirely online.

“The paintings are all actually hung in our gallery right now, because we were originally hoping to do a very limited, socially distanced walk-through event,” says Goodwin. Those walk-through plans were scrapped two weeks ago as California’s coronavirus infection rates began to climb. Instead, interested art-buyers can find high-quality photographs of all art pieces displayed on line, along with stories about the artists and the works being auctioned. They can then bid, silent auction-style, right there on the Arts Center website. The auction closes on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m.

“Once we decided on doing a ‘collectors auction,’” says Goodwin, “we asked our community at PAC, people we knew were collectors or artists, if they had anything they would like to donate for an auction to benefit the Arts Center. The works we ended up receiving are so incredibly varied. I was just in the gallery, where it’s all hanging, and it’s such an interesting show, with all kinds of pieces, from ceramic sculptures and a hanging mobile to paintings, photographs and all kinds of things.”

Some of the works are from artists you might not have heard of, including many Sonoma County artists, while others are by internationally renowned names including cartoonist Charles Schulz (whose widow Jean Schults donated a framed lithograph of a Peanuts comic strip) and Mexican sculptor Sergio Bustamante. Two particularly striking pieces are from Dublin-born ceramicist Nuala Creed. There is even a rare painting by acclaimed metal sculptor Robert Ellison. You might have seen his “Cherry Soda” metal sculpture near the Boulevard Cinema in Petaluma.

Goodwin explains that the early-December timing of the show is to provide opportunities for those looking for gorgeous and unusual art to give as gifts, as well as for those local collectors seeking to expand their own collections. Funds raised during the auction support the Petaluma Arts Center, along with the Petaluma City Schools’ “My Art Supply Kit” program, which aims to distribute high-quality art supplies to every student in Petaluma, especially those being taught remotely at home during the current school closures.

The auction was designed, of course, to be just as inspiring to those interested in just looking without buying. While each piece has its own appeal and artistic attraction, several of the works that were donated are truly world-class.

“Chris Lynch from Mad Architecture, here in town, donated the Robert Ellison piece, which is the largest piece in the show,” notes Goodwin. “It’s very colorful, and you can see where some of the artist’s influences come from. The painting was done before he launched his sculpting career. Robert Ellison, of course, has works all over, so its interesting to see something that he did earlier in his career.”

The two pieces created and donated by acclaimed ceramicist Nuala Creed include a hanging sculpture of a whimsical figure in a yellow dress and a head-scarf/hat with what look like yellow bunny ears, and is from the artist’s series titled “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

“The other one is a pair of elephants, and you can position them so they are talking to each other, or whatever you like,” says Goodwin. “I just feel like the playful component of those elephants rally makes for a nice unexpected element in the show.”

Another notable piece is a large photograph by Scott Hess, who donated a large shot of Tolay Lake, partially filled with water after the rains in 2019.

“I like it because it’s hyper-local, and it’s such a beautiful picture,” Goodwin says. “It’s really easy to just stand in front of and get lost in.”

The pieces on display all include starting bids ranging from $100 up to $1,000 and more, so there is a wide range of options in terms of affordability.

“The crux of the situation is that the shutdown has had a devastating effect on arts organizations all over, and that includes us,” notes Goodwin, asked how important this fundraiser is the existence of the Arts Center. “We’ve been shut down for most of the year. We’ve done a few things in the summer, and have sponsored some community-wide exhibitions and other projects, but we’ve done nothing that raises money for the center until now. This is it, our one big fundraiser for 2020.”

It’s Goodwin’s hope that all pieces in the auction will sell at their estimated values, which will provide enough reserves to continue envisioning new programs and projects for 2021 and beyond.

“We are a community arts center,” Goodwin adds. “When the community supports us, and this community always has, then we can do more to support the community in return.”