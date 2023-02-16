Petaluma LunaFest tickets now on sale

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will be hosting the 2023 LUNAFEST film festival, a curated showcase of short films from female and nonbinary filmmakers from around the world. "This year’s stories are told from a variety of perspectives that champion women and gender nonconforming individuals, highlighting their aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, and strength,“ says a statement on the LunaFest website.

The first LUNAFEST, sponsored by the makers of Luna Bars, was held in 2001. Conceived as the first-ever traveling film festival championing films by and about women, the project began with a single screening in California. Each screening is hosted by a nonprofit, which uses the event as a fundraiser for their community work. Since the first LUNAFEST, the films of more than 175 filmmakers have been showcased at more than 2,900 screenings, reportedly raising over $7 million dollars across the United States and Canada.

This year’s LUNAFEST includes Faith E. Briggs’ “Reclaim Your Water,” about Ebony Beach Club member Natasha Smith, who surfs, skates and makes her own waves; Bret Parker and Pete Barma’s “Pete,” an animated short about a real-life Little Leaguer who challenged assumptions about gender and baseball; “This is Beth,” from Jen Randall, a short documentary about rock-climber Beth Rodden; Amy Bench’s “More Than I Want to Remember,” another animated film, this one about a 14-year-old girl on a solo journey across the planet after her Congo village is bombed; “Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night,” by Fawzia Mirza and Kausar Mohammed, a narrative short about a queer Pakistani woman and what happens when she brings her girlfriend to meet her parents for the first time; “Swimming Through,” by Samantha Sanders, about the friendship between two women during the pandemic, joined together by daily sunrise plunges into the frozen Lake Michigan; and “Miss Chelove: From Java to the Streets of D.C.,” a documentary short about graffiti artist Cita Sadeli.

The two-hour program, for which tickets are now on sale, takes place on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., at the Carole L. Ellis auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $18.