Petaluma-made audiobook wins lofty distinction

It’s always nice to be part of creating a bestseller, a distinction that Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese productions has once again achieved.

According to Ralph Scott and Kendra Murray, co-founders of the local recording studio specializing in the creation of audiobooks, the 2017 book “OMG! That’s Me! Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Anxiety, Panic Attacks, and More” - a personal account of battling bipolar disorder by author Dave Mowry - is currently ranked in eighth place on Book Authority’s list of the top 43 bestselling bipolar-themed audiobooks of all time.

The book, born of Mowry’s popular blog BPHope.com, appears just a few rungs down the ladder from such esteemed works as 2011’s “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat,” by Oliver Sacks, and Johann Hari’s “Lost Connections: Why You’re Depressed and How to Find Hope.”

“We’re pretty thrilled,” report Murray and Scott, both of whose voices appear as narrators on the recording.