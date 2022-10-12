Petaluma-made film ‘ANDY’ plays the Mill Valley Film Festival

Jamy Wheless, of Petaluma, wants locals to know that his award-winning animated film “ANDY: A Dog's Tale" is showing this weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival. The film is part of a package of animated shorts screening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Sequoia Theater in Mill Valley. Wheless will be there, along with producer Jeanne Schulz, participating in a live Q&A after the program.

“We have been accepted to 15 film festivals so far, with the hope of getting into another 10-plus by the end of the year,” Wheless said. “So far, the audiences love the film. We won "Best Animation" at the Greece Film Festival.”

Wheless is an acclaimed animation director whose past work includes special effects on the “Star Wars” prequels and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. He is the animation director/producer of Petaluma’s Ignite Animation Studios, and co-founder of Lighstream Animation Studios, which produced the 2018 short film “The Pig on the Hill,” based on the 2013 children’s book by the English author John Kelly. That film was narrated by Pierce Brosnan and featured a score by Oscar-nominated composer songwriter Matthew Wilder.

“ANDY: A Dog’s Tale,“ is based on an idea conjured by by Schulz, a national board member of Canine Companions, which she became involved with in 1986, and for which she’s served as president and secretary of the board. The film follows a puppy named Andy, who, after a few starts and stops, grows up to become a canine assistant to a young girl using a wheelchair.

Tickets for the Mill Valley Film Festival can be purchased at MVFF.com. Additionally, the animation program – which includes a total of 11 shorts from all around the world – can be viewed virtually, any time of day through midnight on Sunday, Oct. 16, when the festival ends.