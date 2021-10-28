Petaluma man carving up some smiles for Halloween

Who says the crooked grin of a jack-o-lantern has to be the only face on a Halloween pumpkin? For Petaluma’s Ken Egel, the orange winter squash with the delicately ribbed skin is a perfect canvas on which to carve any number of eye-catching images.

“I began doing pumpkin carvings like these in 1991,” says Egel, who uses prefabricated patterns to carve away enough of the pumpkin skin to allow a candle inside to cast a glow across the exposed skinless pulp of the pumpkin. Over the years, he’s crafted pumpkins with all kinds of characters, from Disney animated classics and “Star Wars” movies to “The Goonies,” “The Munsters” and “Mars Attacks.” He’s even produced a pumpkin with the visage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Egel says he started out with simple patterns, then rapidly graduated to more challenging and complex patterns.

“I've created some templates of my own but mostly I buy the patterns online,” he said, readily agreeing that the patterns give the pumpkins a certain paint-by-numbers quality. Not that any of that makes it easy.

Sloth from “The Goonies.” (COURTESY OF KEN EGEL)

“The carving takes patience and some skill,” said Egel, who stops short of calling himself an artist. For him, it’s all about tackling a challenge and having something interesting and fun to set out on the porch on Halloween.

“People in my neighborhood do seem to get a kick out of, and really appreciate, the carvings each year,” Egel said. “I dust off the inside top of the carved pumpkins with cinnamon so the burning candles inside makes the front of my house where the pumpkins are displayed smell like pumpkin pie.”