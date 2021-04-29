Petaluma Market recounts how the pandemic has changed the downtown store

On a busy Saturday morning in March, Jamie Downing sat in a swivel chair in his second-story office, overlooking the small, family-owned grocery store he’s managed for more than a decade.

In front of him, a belt of square windows like a running film strip framed nearly every inch of Petaluma Market, revealing a familiar weekend buzz of shoppers. Through one window, Downing watched a row of conveyor belts shuttle baskets of food. Through another, to his right, he looked down to see an employee tidy up a pyramid of yellow-green bananas.

Aside from the masks, it appeared to be a picture of normality.

But Downing was contemplating the forthcoming week, which would mark the first anniversary of Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order, marking a milestone for the neighborhood grocery store after a year of turbulence ushered in by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At first, it felt like every day there was something different and it was a big adjustment,” Downing said, thinking back to last year. “This was one of the few places people could go out and talk to other people, especially in the beginning when nothing else was open. Grocery shopping became one of the few things everyone could go do.”

Family-owned since 1987, the local grocer employs 110 full- and part-time workers in the heart of downtown Petaluma. When the pandemic barreled into town, the store was still in the midst of recovering from power shutoffs initiated in the fall of 2019 by PG&E, which Downey estimated at the time cost the store up to $75,000 in revenue daily.

While many other businesses were forced to close down in mid-March of last year, Petaluma Market, an essential business, had to sprint to keep up with scores of shoppers and rapidly-changing public health regulations.

The store instituted senior hours in the morning to try to insulate vulnerable shoppers from crowds, and plexiglas walls began to pop up at registers. Management quickly hired workers to continuously clean and sanitize the store, and in-store capacity was strictly enforced.

The store’s hot food bar, which Downing said accounted for up to 25% of the store’s profits, shut down.

Items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer flew off the shelves, and remain difficult to restock, Downing said. Some favorite or niche food items became hard to secure, he said, and delays in the vast supply chain would leave pockets of the store’s shelves bare or sparse for weeks at a time.

The store’s many employees also found themselves categorized as frontline workers seemingly overnight, and were given a $2 an hour bonus between March and December of last year in recognition of the new risks their jobs entailed.

Over the span of 15 years working at Petaluma Market, 59-year-old cashier Laura Nickel has become a fixture for many local shoppers.

The mechanical chirps emanating from her register provide ambient background to the sounds of her friendly catch-ups with customers– whether it be about a kids’ basketball game, a promotion at work, engagements and pregnancies, or simply a casual observation about the day’s weather.

“A lot of people like to have someone to talk to,” she said. “We still have regulars coming in every day. At times, it feels like we’re our own little neighborhood.”

When the pandemic crashed into daily life last March, Nickel was unsure what would happen to the convivial shopping experience that is as much of a draw to the small store as the items on its shelves.

In those initial days last year, she said there was a feeling of general unease, as something as ubiquitous and routine as buying food suddenly became a risky endeavor for some.

“Early on, everyone was really spooked,” Nickel said. “Everybody was in panic mode, everyone was panic shopping. A lot of people themselves were overwhelmed by it all, it was a really emotional time for everyone.”

As the immediate chaos died down though, the cherished downtown shop seemed to get even more close-knit, she said, becoming one of the few public places where a sliver of normal life resumed, and where simple pleasures like good food or nice wine took on more meaning.

“I think this brought me closer to a lot of people, because we’ve all been in this together,” Nickel said. “I’m on a different level with customers now. Instead of saying ‘hi, hello,’ I read people’s eyes and see how they are.”

Looking forward, from the chair of his control tower at the corner of the store, Downing thought of how much the market has changed just in the past year.

Recent reopenings have done away with the long queues outside the market’s front door, and some items are easier to restock, he said. As downtown shops, offices and area schools resume in-person, he said he’s seen more of the foot traffic that used to drive much of the store’s business.

“It’s been a challenge,” Downing said. “But luckily, this industry is pretty agile and we were able to move and adapt to all these changes.”

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.