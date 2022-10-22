Petaluma marketers line up for the BakerE

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the ninth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

“The apple pie is my go-to,” says customer Nate George. “After that,” he continues, “the chocolate cork is ...” He pauses and rolls his eyes in pleasure. “... a ball of goodness.”

George is a devoted customer of The BakerE, owned and operated by Evangeline McKilligan. Eve, as she’s universally known, has been baking since she was 10, more than 30 years. She grew up in upstate New York.

“I began,’ she explains, “by turning out chocolate chip cookies in my mother’s kitchen.” Three years later, she told her mother, “I wish I could do this for a living.”

With her mother’s encouragement, she’s done just that, graduating from the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park with a degree in baking and pastry.

A move to Boston followed, where she worked a number of jobs before opening her own shop, Canto 6, in 2006. The name, she explains with a smile, is a reference to Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” about the layer of Hell where gluttons are punished.

The following year the bakery was named Best in Boston.

In 2010, she sold the bakery and moved to the Bay Area to be closer to family, and joined the staff at The Cheese Board Collective in Berkeley. But, after a decade, she longed for a change.

“I wanted to bake again,” she said.

And so, The BakerE was born, beginning with her working out of her home in Richmond, then transitioning to the North Bay when she bought a home in Santa Rosa. Eve began selling at farmers markets – Petaluma’s Tuesday market and the Saturday market at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center – “to see if people liked my style.”

Judging from the line that forms frequently in front of her booth, locals do indeed like her style. There’s a friendly camaraderie as those waiting in line discuss what they’re there for, what is the one item they’re most looking forward to, and what newbies simply must try. Some admit, with broad smiles, they have more than one favorite. One customer, who didn’t want his name used, said he wouldn’t have a problem buying one (or more) of each, if only he had the budget for it.

“They’re that good.”

The “menu” changes slightly each week, so there’s the pleasure of enjoying new toothsome goodness such as croissants, scones, cookies and individual pies. One offering that will return with cool weather are what Eve calls “ginger chews,” a densely delicious square based on Grasmere Gingerbread, popular in the English Lake District.

The BakerE is a micro home bakery, she explains. Everything is powered by the sun and produced using compostable, reusable and recycled products.

“I keep it simple and environmentally friendly,” she says.

Does she have a favorite item to bake? Eve’s answer is quick: “Croissants. It’s the science, and the art behind it. The process of laminating the butter changes each time.”

While she says baking can be tiring, “I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”

She sells retail only, with no interest in wholesale.

“I’m not in a hurry,” she explains. ‘I’m investing in myself.”

And, as for the market itself, “I love interactions with customers. I come alive, and feel whole to have that be a piece of the business.”