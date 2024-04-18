Out and About in Petaluma

Because there’s more to do in town this weekend than just the Butter and Egg Days stuff.|
Worth the drive

Bandaloop at Green Music Center

Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. The vertical dance company Bandaloop performs “Downstream” on the façade of the Green Music Center. 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $40. 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15-minutes drive time.

Earth Day Celebration in Rio Nido

Saturday, April 20, at 6-9:30 p.m. Reggae band sol Horizon and Dr. Wood perform at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 34 miles, approximately 39-minutes drive time.

PRXZM album release party

Sunday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. The California in Santa Rosa hosts pop music duo PRZXM’s album release party. Emma Maidenberg and Nick Ortega will be joined by local guitarist Daniel Urquhart. Tickets $22-27. 528 Seventh St. 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 19-minutes drive time.

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band in Healdsburg

Sunday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will perform at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. 115 North St. Tickets $25-75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org. Distance from Petaluma: 25 miles, approximately 40-minutes drive time.

Petaluma Bounty Plant Sale

Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21. Spring, she has sprung. For the 14th year, Petaluma Bounty will be hosting its annual two-day-long Spring Plant Sale. All plants are priced $4 and up. Saturday’s event, from 2-4:30 p.m., is only for customers who are immunocompromised, mobility challenged or paying with CalFresh/EBT. Sunday’s sale, for all other plant-loving, garden-growing folks, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available plants include various tomatoes, peppers and strawberries. If that’s not enough, on Sunday, the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County will be on hand to sell a variety of succulents. Bounty’s farm is at 55 Shasta Ave., near Lucky’s, off of Petaluma Boulevard.

Youth Art Show

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 20. For just one more weekend, the Petaluma Arts Center presents its annual Art Connects Us, youth art show. See roughly 100 works of art representing thirty-one public and private schools in and around Petaluma. 130 Lakeville St. Info at Petalumaartscenter.org.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’

Weekends through April 28. Cinnabar Theater presents “Shipwrecked!” by Donald Margulies. Enjoy the adventures of an unlikely hero, the bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont. “Shipwrecked!” is an adventure tale with a twist that appeals to all ages. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $18-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Fundraiser: Dead Again

Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The historic downtown home of the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma will host its first public concert and dance party, with one of Sonoma County’s favorite Grateful Dead tribute bands, Dead Again. The occasion is a celebration of the conclusion of the church’s capital campaign, which seeks to make the building more accessible and useful for community events such as concerts, meetings, lectures, and other activities. Built in 1901 and designed by Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones, the building was purchased in 2021 by the congregation and has since undergone significant upgrades. Entry is a sliding scale donation, with a suggested range of $15 to $50 to support the building effort. This is an all-ages event. The church is located on the corner of 5th and B Streets, and entry will be through the large gates on the B Street side.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus: spring concert

Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m. Come and welcome Spring with the beautiful blended voices of the Petaluma Women's Chorus, directed by Sadie Sonntag and accompanied by Lori Sikorski. Enjoy beautiful arrangements of familiar songs, from “Shenandoah” to “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” as well as works from the French Renaissance and a choral setting of poems by William Wordsworth. We'll also feature a youth chorus performing “Imagine” by John Lennon. Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. Tickets $20, available at the door.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster

Sunday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Global Health, a local nonprofit supporting children’s health care in Honduras, presents its annual fundraiser, featuring a Petaluma concert by folk duo Nina Gerber and Chris Webster. Beginning with dinner and a silent auction at 6 p.m., the benefit event will begin the concert at 7 p.m.By publication, standing room only could be in effect, as this show is selling well. Polly Klaas Community Center, 417 Western Ave. To purchase tickets visit PollyKlaasTheater.org

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

Sunday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” from 2005. When Hogwarts hosts students from other schools for the legendary (and dangerous) Triwizard Tournament, Harry is unexpectedly chosen to be a contestant. Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) provides dance lessons for the glittering Yule Ball. (“I will not have you behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Weekend music at Brewsters

Isn’t sunlight wonderful? Here’s this weekend’s schedule of live music at this popular downtown beer garden. Friday, April 19, 5-8 p.m.: Glory Dayz. Saturday, April 20, 1-4 p.m.: Void Where Prohibited. Saturday, April 20, 5-9 p.m.: the Renovators. Sunday, April 21, 1-4 p.m.: Matt Bolton. 229 Water St. brewstersbeergarden.com.

Happy St. George’s Day

Tuesday, April 23, at 5-7 p.m. Join this friendly community dinner of Anglophiles to celebrate St George’s Day. Observed annually on April 23 (coincidentally the birthday and death day of William Shakespeare), Saint George's Day takes place on the generally accepted date of the dragon-slaying saint’s gory death during the Diocletianic Persecutions of 303 A.D. Though the story of the dragon is entirely fictional, it’s the part that the English - who’ve adopted St. George in spite of the fact that he was technically a Rpman of Greek heritage - love the most. 189 H St. More information at 707-778-6060, aquscafe.com.

Slow Stroll at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person’

Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person, from 2023. A young vampire reluctant to kill others meets a boy with suicidal tendencies. director Ariane Louis-Seize mixes up genres in this dark romantic comedy with shades of horror. The director will participate in an onstage conversation at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the screening. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Cornerstone: Building Community in Petaluma

Thursday, April 25 through June 16. The next exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will commemorate the 120th anniversary of the setting of the museum building’s cornerstone. This exhibit features photographs, documents and “ephemera related to the founding and construction of Petaluma’s Carnegie Library.” Museum hours are Thursday - Sunday 10:00 AM — 4:00 PM

Film Fest Petaluma

The annual Film Fest Petaluma returns to the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, April 27, with 31 films divided into four distinct programs, each one screening seven to eight films representing a total of 14 different countries. Produced by SRJC’s Petaluma Film Alliance, this will be the 16th such celebration of short international cinema. Programs at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Matinee Shorts, Afternoon Shorts and Late-Night Shorts programs are $12. The World Shorts program is $15. A full-day pass to all four programs is $40. Tickets available at the door, or in advance at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com. Mystic Theatre. 21 Petaluma Blvd.N.

Free outdoor jazz returns

Sunday, April 28, at 2-4:30 p.m. Returning to Putnam Plaza, it’s weekly Sunday afternoon concerts by the Chuck Sher Trio (which sometimes becomes a quartet). Welcome back Bassist Chuck Sher, with Ken Cook on piano, Morris Acevedo on guitar and Kendrick Freeman on drums. In front of Speakeasy Restaurant, 139 N. Petaluma Blvd.

