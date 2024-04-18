Sunday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will perform at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. 115 North St. Tickets $25-75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org. Distance from Petaluma: 25 miles, approximately 40-minutes drive time.

Petaluma Bounty Plant Sale

Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21. Spring, she has sprung. For the 14th year, Petaluma Bounty will be hosting its annual two-day-long Spring Plant Sale. All plants are priced $4 and up. Saturday’s event, from 2-4:30 p.m., is only for customers who are immunocompromised, mobility challenged or paying with CalFresh/EBT. Sunday’s sale, for all other plant-loving, garden-growing folks, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available plants include various tomatoes, peppers and strawberries. If that’s not enough, on Sunday, the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County will be on hand to sell a variety of succulents. Bounty’s farm is at 55 Shasta Ave., near Lucky’s, off of Petaluma Boulevard.

Youth Art Show

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 20. For just one more weekend, the Petaluma Arts Center presents its annual Art Connects Us, youth art show. See roughly 100 works of art representing thirty-one public and private schools in and around Petaluma. 130 Lakeville St. Info at Petalumaartscenter.org.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’

Weekends through April 28. Cinnabar Theater presents “Shipwrecked!” by Donald Margulies. Enjoy the adventures of an unlikely hero, the bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont. “Shipwrecked!” is an adventure tale with a twist that appeals to all ages. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $18-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Fundraiser: Dead Again

Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The historic downtown home of the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma will host its first public concert and dance party, with one of Sonoma County’s favorite Grateful Dead tribute bands, Dead Again. The occasion is a celebration of the conclusion of the church’s capital campaign, which seeks to make the building more accessible and useful for community events such as concerts, meetings, lectures, and other activities. Built in 1901 and designed by Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones, the building was purchased in 2021 by the congregation and has since undergone significant upgrades. Entry is a sliding scale donation, with a suggested range of $15 to $50 to support the building effort. This is an all-ages event. The church is located on the corner of 5th and B Streets, and entry will be through the large gates on the B Street side.

Petaluma Women’s Chorus: spring concert

Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m. Come and welcome Spring with the beautiful blended voices of the Petaluma Women's Chorus, directed by Sadie Sonntag and accompanied by Lori Sikorski. Enjoy beautiful arrangements of familiar songs, from “Shenandoah” to “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” as well as works from the French Renaissance and a choral setting of poems by William Wordsworth. We'll also feature a youth chorus performing “Imagine” by John Lennon. Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. Tickets $20, available at the door.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster

Sunday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Global Health, a local nonprofit supporting children’s health care in Honduras, presents its annual fundraiser, featuring a Petaluma concert by folk duo Nina Gerber and Chris Webster. Beginning with dinner and a silent auction at 6 p.m., the benefit event will begin the concert at 7 p.m.By publication, standing room only could be in effect, as this show is selling well. Polly Klaas Community Center, 417 Western Ave. To purchase tickets visit PollyKlaasTheater.org

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

Sunday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” from 2005. When Hogwarts hosts students from other schools for the legendary (and dangerous) Triwizard Tournament, Harry is unexpectedly chosen to be a contestant. Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) provides dance lessons for the glittering Yule Ball. (“I will not have you behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Weekend music at Brewsters

Isn’t sunlight wonderful? Here’s this weekend’s schedule of live music at this popular downtown beer garden. Friday, April 19, 5-8 p.m.: Glory Dayz. Saturday, April 20, 1-4 p.m.: Void Where Prohibited. Saturday, April 20, 5-9 p.m.: the Renovators. Sunday, April 21, 1-4 p.m.: Matt Bolton. 229 Water St. brewstersbeergarden.com.

Happy St. George’s Day

Tuesday, April 23, at 5-7 p.m. Join this friendly community dinner of Anglophiles to celebrate St George’s Day. Observed annually on April 23 (coincidentally the birthday and death day of William Shakespeare), Saint George's Day takes place on the generally accepted date of the dragon-slaying saint’s gory death during the Diocletianic Persecutions of 303 A.D. Though the story of the dragon is entirely fictional, it’s the part that the English - who’ve adopted St. George in spite of the fact that he was technically a Rpman of Greek heritage - love the most. 189 H St. More information at 707-778-6060, aquscafe.com.