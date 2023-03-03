Petaluma Music Festival unleashes big lineup for 16th annual event

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, the English Beat and the Brothers Comatose are among the acts set to appear at the 16th annual Petaluma Music Festival.

The recently announced lineup also includes Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Royal Jelly Jive, Stroke 9, Kingsborough, San Geronimo, the King Street Giants, Dear Darling, Erica Ambrin & the Eclectic Soul Project, Dan Martin & the Noma Rocksteady Band, One Armed Joey and DJ Dyops.

This 16th annual festival takes place July 29 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Early Bird tickets are $55-$149 and on sale now via bit.ly/3KPUYUV.

Ticket prices will go up after Early Bird sales are over.

Children 12 under get in for free. Ages 13-18 can get a ticket for $25 (sold only at the gate).

For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.