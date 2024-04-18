Editor’s Picks: Party like it’s Butter and Egg Weekend

FRIDAY

Red Corvette: Prince Tribute

The popular Prince tribute band features Mike Lane (music director, keyboardist, lead vocals and back vocals), Tommy T (guitar and back vocals), Wickett (bass and back vocals), Anthony (drums) and Chyna (percussion, lead vocals and back vocals). They’re fronted by charismatic singer Donny T, a trained dancer. The band plays all of the hit songs and Donny delivers all of the classic Prince moves, splits, jumps and spins with style and finesse. 8:30 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets $60. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Huey Lewis Tribute at the Big Easy

The tribute band Heart & Soul celebrates the music of Huey Lewis and the News. The six-man group, formed in 2018 from some of the best musicians in Northeast Ohio, recreates the experience of a Huey Lewis and the News concert. 8 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Luvplanet

Luvplanet plays the Big Easy on Butter and Egg night. The band features Nicole Sutton on vocals/guitar, Mark McGee bringing more vocals and lead guitar, Tommy Sisco on bass, Steven Anderson on keyboards and Michael Amos on drums. $10. Earlier in the day on Saturday, April 20, right after the parade at 2:30 p.m., drop by for a free show featuring the Hyperdrive Kittens with King of Dorks. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sunday, April 21, at 2-4:30 p.m. Spring means free outdoor jazz every Sunday. This week, bassist Chuck Sher performs with Randy Vincent, guitar; Steve Heckman, sax; and Bryan Bowman, drums. Sher has been a practicing jazz musician since 1970. In 1979 he self-published his first book, “The Improvisor's Bass Method.” Thus was born Sher Music Co. With over 100 song books and method books for both jazz and Latin music, it is the premier small music publisher in the world, as evidenced by endorsements from Chick Corea and other artists. In front of Speakeasy Restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster

Sunday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Global Health, a local nonprofit supporting children’s health care in Honduras, presents its annual fundraiser, featuring a Petaluma concert by folk duo Nina Gerber and Chris Webster. Beginning with dinner and a silent auction at 6 p.m., the benefit event will begin the concert at 7 p.m.By publication, standing room only could be in effect, as this show is selling well. Polly Klaas Community Center, 417 Western Ave. To purchase tickets visit PollyKlaasTheater.org