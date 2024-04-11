Petaluma musical director warns: ‘Don’t fall in the orchestra pit’

A Musical in the Making: Months of creative effort begin as ‘Wind in the Willows’ cast starts rehearsals for upcoming show.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

A Musical in the Making

This is part two of a six-part series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond. Part three will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. For information about the upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

“Hi! Oh my god! Are you in this? I didn’t know you were in this! It’s nice to see you!”

“I am in this! I didn’t know you were in this! Wow! It’s been such a long time!”

For the cast and crew of Spreckels Theatre Company’s “The Wind in the Willows,” tonight’s rehearsal ‒ on a clear, rainless Monday night in mid-March ‒ is equal parts an introduction, a reunion and a new beginning. For the two-dozen actors, singers, stage designers and staff now gathering in the lobby at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, this happy, hug-filled gathering marks a significant step forward in what will be an eight-week marathon of concentrated creative effort.

“Hello everybody! I’m Lauren, your stage manager,” announces Lauren Heney, after exchanging a hug or two of her own with familiar folks in the lobby. Gesturing toward the doors leading into Spreckels’ Nellie W. Codding Theatre ‒ the larger of two performance spaces at the facility ‒ Heney says, “Let’s all move inside for tonight’s read-through!”

Up on the theater’s sizable main stage ‒ facing the empty audience-end of the impressive, 550-seat auditorium ‒ several tables and 20-something chairs have been arranged into an open-ended rectangle. On the tables are an assortment of mints, candy and energy-restoring snacks. Off to the side is another table set up with a coffee urn, towers of paper cups and several bottles of water.

At the open end of the table arrangement stands a portable keyboard, where Petaluma pianist Lucas Sherman ‒ the musical director of “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ is quietly going over plans with the show’s director, Sheri Lee Miller, who is also artistic director of the Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

“Hello lovelies! Come on in. We have coffee and sugar,” Miller playfully welcomes the performers. Still chatting eagerly, the actors make their way up onto the stage, find a seat and prepare to get to work.

And make no mistake, this will be work. While theater does provide a high degree of fun and satisfaction for those who make it happen, from now until opening night on Friday, May 3, this carefully curated collection of artists will be working hard. Over the next two months, they will spend four or five nights a week honing their singing chops, learning energetic dance moves, memorizing pages of lyrics, lines and dialogue, exploring the motivations and inner lives of their characters, and practicing intricately plotted stage movements ‒ known in the language of stagecraft as “blocking.”

Sets and large prop pieces, currently being built in a massive workshop adjacent to the stage, will soon be installed and decorated. In a few weeks, the actors will begin doing their stage work in costume, vividly dressed as a variety of birds, beasts and amphibious creatures. Eventually, after weeks of effort, practice and team-building, the cast will team up with a 20-piece orchestra. Those musicians will be rehearsing with Sherman separately and won’t actually meet the cast until about six days before opening night.

Asked how he’s feeling about tonight’s activities ‒ the first time he’s seen many of these actors since auditions back in September ‒ Sherman admits he’s feeling a tad anxious, but pleasantly so.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been nervous for the whole week leading up to this,“ he says with a laugh, acknowledging that in a show of this size, with such a large cast and some truly challenging music, the pressure is definitely on. In addition to his family and full-time job as a nurse, he’s been doing his homework to get ready for tonight. ”I’ve definitely been working hard, prepping for this and figuring out all of the part assignments ‒ which is not easy in a show with six-part harmonies in nearly every song.“

With everyone now seated, Miller delivers a few words of orientation and introduces the rest of the production team: lighting and set designer Eddie Hanson, choreographer Karen Miles, theater services coordinator Gail Shelton, and Nick Lovato, the sound and projection technician for the show.

“Be real nice to Nick, because he’s the one who adjusts the volume on your microphones,” jokes Miller, before officially kicking off the read-through. “Tonight, we’re just going to have some fun and read through the script from beginning to end. Lucas will guide you through the parts he wants you sing. Lucas? Anything you’d like to say before we get started?”

Sherman rises.

“First of all, thank you all for doing this. You’re all awesome,” he tells the widely smiling assembly. “Sheri and I have been talking about doing this show since September of 2022, so I’m really excited to finally be at this point. This is going to be a very big show.” Pointing out a portion of the house floor just beyond the edge of the stage, he adds, “We’ll have a 12 piece orchestra down there, down in the hole. I should probably remind you that once the pit is open, it will go down an extra five feet below the house floor ‒ so don’t fall in the orchestra pit.”

Everyone laugh, but they clearly got the message.

Sherman then invites the cast to introduce themselves, and they go in order around the table, each actor sharing their name and the character or characters they will be playing.

Among the sprawling group of performers are some certified Sonoma County theater veterans, and a number of local rising stars. In the lead roles of Rat, Mole, Toad, Badger and Otter, Miller and Sherman have cast Nelson Brown (recently seen in 6th Street Playhouse’s “Something Rotten”), Sean O’Brien (Spreckels’ “A Little Night Music”), Tim Setzer (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Tuck Everlasting”), Mary Gannon Graham (Cinnabar’s “Misery,” Spreckels’ “Cinderella”) and Molly Larsen-Shine (Spreckels’ “Almost Maine,” Cinnabar’s “The Sound of Music”). Playing the Chief Weasel and the Lesser Weasel are Keene Hudson and Chase Thompson. The rest of the folks here tonight ‒ making up the show’s ensemble ‒ will all be playing numerous woodland animals and other characters.

With introductions now complete, Sherman quickly explains that for tonight’s read-through, whenever the script brings them to the singing parts, he’ll play the original cast recording of the show. Whichever actors are portraying the characters involved in that number will sing along with the recording. Any interstitial music or dramatic underscoring, of which there is plenty, he will play on his keyboard.

Sherman takes his seat.

“Lauren, would you like to read the stage directions?” Miller asks.

“I would love to read the stage directions,” Heney replies. “Everybody ready? ‘Act one, scene one, the English countryside, early spring. The stage is dark, but the music tells us something bright is about to happen, something new, something fresh. A point of light picks up some buds, some leaves, some blossoms, along with a family of rabbits, hedgehogs, field mice, and other creatures of the English countryside.’ Song No. 1, ‘Spring.’”

Remaining seated, the cast works its way through the script in this manner, alternately reading and singing the words and lyrics. Based on the 1908 novel by Kenneth Grahame, this new adaptation ‒ by author Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) and composer-lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe ‒ had its London premiere in 2016. This will mark the show’s first-ever Bay Area production, adding to the significance of the undertaking.

As the read-through continues, a chorus of woodland animals greet the coming of Spring, Mole emerges from his hole to meet the Water Rat and Otter, together they sing about the pleasures of boats and the dangers of the Wild Wood, and Mole is introduced to the irrepressible, thrill-seeking Mr. Toad, whose obsession with automobiles provides the primary twists and turns of the charmingly funny, genuinely touching story.

Throughout the read-through, Miller and Sherman watch and listen closely, taking an occasional note or conferring quietly together. Already engaged in making on-the-spot directorial decisions, they use the reading to determine whether or not to have the cast use English accents, which ensemble members will take on quick additional parts here and there, and other matters.

As Sherman warned the cast in his opening words, a few of the songs in the musical are not on the original cast recording, such as a jaunty reprise of the earlier tune “Speed is of the Essence,” this one sung by Toad after he’s seen a motorcar for the first time. When the number comes along in the script, Setzer boldly sight-reads his way through the song, singing along with Sherman’s accompaniment, despite having never heard the piece before.

“And to think I never knew, and to think I never dreamed,” Setzer sings, “ I caught a glimpse of heaven in the way the vision gleamed! The poetry of motion, though you may not condone it, there’s just one thought inside my head -- to own it! Poop! Poop!”

In short, Setzer nails it, and is greeted by a round of applause from the cast and crew.

“Poop! Poop!” he replies.

And so it goes.

“Wow! Great work everyone!” says Miller, about two hours later, as the read-through concludes. “I’m so excited to get to work with all of you. I think this is going to be an incredibly special show.”

“Absolutely. Really great work!” adds Sherman. “So, um, see you all tomorrow night, when we start working though the music.” Encouraging them all to get lots of rest, he bids them goodnight, chats briefly with Miller, and begins packing up his keyboard.

If tonight was any indication of the energy and concentration that will be required to mount a show of this size and complexity, it seems that everyone will be needing their rest over the next several weeks.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead, but I feel pretty good,” Sherman acknowledges. “Based on tonight, as far as the singing part goes, I have a pretty clear idea what this show is going to sound like and where we need to focus our energies. It’s going to be good. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

A Musical in the Making

This is part two of a six-part series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond. Part three will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. For information about the upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor