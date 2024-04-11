This is part two of a six-part series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond. Part three will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. For information about the upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” visit SpreckelsOnline.com .

“Hi! Oh my god! Are you in this? I didn’t know you were in this! It’s nice to see you!”

“I am in this! I didn’t know you were in this! Wow! It’s been such a long time!”

For the cast and crew of Spreckels Theatre Company’s “The Wind in the Willows,” tonight’s rehearsal ‒ on a clear, rainless Monday night in mid-March ‒ is equal parts an introduction, a reunion and a new beginning. For the two-dozen actors, singers, stage designers and staff now gathering in the lobby at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, this happy, hug-filled gathering marks a significant step forward in what will be an eight-week marathon of concentrated creative effort.

“Hello everybody! I’m Lauren, your stage manager,” announces Lauren Heney, after exchanging a hug or two of her own with familiar folks in the lobby. Gesturing toward the doors leading into Spreckels’ Nellie W. Codding Theatre ‒ the larger of two performance spaces at the facility ‒ Heney says, “Let’s all move inside for tonight’s read-through!”

Up on the theater’s sizable main stage ‒ facing the empty audience-end of the impressive, 550-seat auditorium ‒ several tables and 20-something chairs have been arranged into an open-ended rectangle. On the tables are an assortment of mints, candy and energy-restoring snacks. Off to the side is another table set up with a coffee urn, towers of paper cups and several bottles of water.

At the open end of the table arrangement stands a portable keyboard, where Petaluma pianist Lucas Sherman ‒ the musical director of “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ is quietly going over plans with the show’s director, Sheri Lee Miller, who is also artistic director of the Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

“Hello lovelies! Come on in. We have coffee and sugar,” Miller playfully welcomes the performers. Still chatting eagerly, the actors make their way up onto the stage, find a seat and prepare to get to work.

And make no mistake, this will be work. While theater does provide a high degree of fun and satisfaction for those who make it happen, from now until opening night on Friday, May 3, this carefully curated collection of artists will be working hard. Over the next two months, they will spend four or five nights a week honing their singing chops, learning energetic dance moves, memorizing pages of lyrics, lines and dialogue, exploring the motivations and inner lives of their characters, and practicing intricately plotted stage movements ‒ known in the language of stagecraft as “blocking.”

Sets and large prop pieces, currently being built in a massive workshop adjacent to the stage, will soon be installed and decorated. In a few weeks, the actors will begin doing their stage work in costume, vividly dressed as a variety of birds, beasts and amphibious creatures. Eventually, after weeks of effort, practice and team-building, the cast will team up with a 20-piece orchestra. Those musicians will be rehearsing with Sherman separately and won’t actually meet the cast until about six days before opening night.

Asked how he’s feeling about tonight’s activities ‒ the first time he’s seen many of these actors since auditions back in September ‒ Sherman admits he’s feeling a tad anxious, but pleasantly so.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been nervous for the whole week leading up to this,“ he says with a laugh, acknowledging that in a show of this size, with such a large cast and some truly challenging music, the pressure is definitely on. In addition to his family and full-time job as a nurse, he’s been doing his homework to get ready for tonight. ”I’ve definitely been working hard, prepping for this and figuring out all of the part assignments ‒ which is not easy in a show with six-part harmonies in nearly every song.“

With everyone now seated, Miller delivers a few words of orientation and introduces the rest of the production team: lighting and set designer Eddie Hanson, choreographer Karen Miles, theater services coordinator Gail Shelton, and Nick Lovato, the sound and projection technician for the show.

“Be real nice to Nick, because he’s the one who adjusts the volume on your microphones,” jokes Miller, before officially kicking off the read-through. “Tonight, we’re just going to have some fun and read through the script from beginning to end. Lucas will guide you through the parts he wants you sing. Lucas? Anything you’d like to say before we get started?”

Sherman rises.

“First of all, thank you all for doing this. You’re all awesome,” he tells the widely smiling assembly. “Sheri and I have been talking about doing this show since September of 2022, so I’m really excited to finally be at this point. This is going to be a very big show.” Pointing out a portion of the house floor just beyond the edge of the stage, he adds, “We’ll have a 12 piece orchestra down there, down in the hole. I should probably remind you that once the pit is open, it will go down an extra five feet below the house floor ‒ so don’t fall in the orchestra pit.”