Petaluma musician/therapist finds perfect balance

David Noble has lived full-time in the world of music, and he’s lived in the world of social work, each without the stabilizing presence of the other. Today, having played guitar with numerous bands professionally — and The Well-Known Strangers for the last several years — and having simultaneously settled into a steady practice as a therapist, Noble has found the perfect balance between work and music.

“In the therapy world, I spend my day listening to others, hearing about other people’s feelings, being there for my clients and helping them solve problems,” he explained, speaking on the phone from his Petaluma home. “And in the music world, when I perform, I get to enjoy people sitting out in the audience listening to me, taking in whatever I have to share emotionally through my songs. It really does create a nice balance.”

Noble and his wife, Mackenzie Brown, have lived in Petaluma for just over a year, relocating from San Francisco in late July after years of considering the move north.

“I love Petaluma. I wish we’d done this years ago,” said Noble.

A licensed private practice psychotherapist and clinical social worker, Noble still maintains an office in San Rafael, where he works with adolescents and families who are struggling with communication problems, depression, anxiety and other issues.

“I’ve mainly been doing Zoom therapy, which works for better or for worse, and has become a necessary tool during the pandemic,” he said. “For most of the youth I work with, who are used to doing everything online, it hasn’t been that big a transition.”

Born in Berkeley and raised in San Francisco, Noble has played a host of different styles in his 27-year career, from working as the touring guitarist for German singer Nina Hagen (aka the “Queen of Punk”) to playing with North Bay trad-fusion band Poor Man’s Whiskey. His love of music began as a child, when he became obsessed with drumming.

“I would drum on anything and everything,” he said. “I would even drum on my legs, so hard that once, in grade school, I developed bruises on my legs, and my parents got a call from the school to make sure everything was okay at home.”

After moving on briefly to the piano, Noble settled on the guitar, which has become his lifelong musical passion.

“The guitar is all the percussive and harmonic elements I wanted in one musical instrument,” he explained. “For me, learning to play wasn’t particularly academic so much as it was just me getting to know my instrument, and finding out all the things I can pull from it.”

Noble’s song-writing skills developed around the same time as his transition to guitar, helped along by an unexpected discovery that changed his life in profound ways.

“When I was a kid, I had a really bad speech impediment,” he said. “It was to the point where people were worried about me, but it was just very difficult for me to string together a sentence. But then I learned that, for some reason, when I sing I don’t stutter at all. I would listen to Beatles albums, and try to sound like Paul McCarthy, and I could sing the whole song through with no problem.”

Over time, he was able to adapt what he learned from singing to assist with day-to-day communication.

“I found that there is a rhythmic cadence to talking,” he said. “And when I start to stutter, it’s usually because I’m trying to get the words out faster than my brain can process them, so if I slow down the rhythm of my voice, it falls in sync with my ability to keep up with my own thoughts.”

It was while attending the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver, in Colorado, that he joined his first band, a group called Electric Swingset, with which he continued to play following his graduation.

“We very much wanted to be Phish, but we had our own thing going,” he said.

For the next several years, Noble pursued music in other places and with other bands as well (the Psychedelic Zombies being one), eventually moving to Los Angeles, where he studied film scoring at UCLA, then briefly worked as a jingle writer for Century Overload Music in L.A.

“We actually had an AOL spot play during the Super Bowl, so that was my big jingle-writing claim to fame,” he said. “The main thing I learned was how to write a song very, very quickly.”

After landing the gig playing with Nina Hagen, he toured North America , soaking up as much information from Hagen as he could about how to entertain a crowd.

“I learned a lot from watching her on stage,” Noble said. “It was incredible, but was so scary at first. She’s such a presence on stage I would be petrified. But she could connect with an audience the way I’d never seen anyone do before. And if the band made a mistake, she’d turn around and yell at us in German, which scared the crap out of me. But she was great, a very sweet lady.”

Today, having long ago moved through a period where he gave up music, returned to school and earned his license as a therapist, as part of his footing-finding transition into having a full time job while playing music at the same time, Noble is enjoying being a part of the country-soul band The Well-Known Strangers.

“I stepped in as a guitarist after they’d been established for a while, and it’s been great,” he said. The Strangers are scheduled to play at Twin Oaks Roadhouse on Friday, Aug. 13, assuming the show can be done safely, given the rise in COVID-19 infections thanks to the Delta variant.

“I don’t think we’ll be playing any indoor concerts for a while yet,” Noble said.

For Noble, after so many months of being off the road as a musician, he’s just happy to be playing again for audiences, masked or otherwise.

“I have no problem wearing a mask and playing music,” he said with laugh, returning to his theme of finding the right balance. “That’s what it’s all about. I’ve learned that I need music in my life, and I need my life in include helping people through my therapy practice. It’s a good combination. I wouldn’t have things any other way.”