Petaluma’s Chad Zibelman was present in Malawi last September for the inauguration of a new well, built for the the residents of a small village with money contributed, in large part, by the people of Petaluma.

“There’s a sign next to the well that says ‘This well was drilled in honor of Petaluma and our Sonoma County supporters,’” reported Zibelman, the founder of the Petaluma-based Sonder Project, which oversaw construction of the well. Located near a primary school which, until now, had no water source, the well marks a significant improvement in the villagers’ quality of life. “Students have always relied on a stream, which is open to contamination. There’s no plumbing in the village, and during certain times of year the stream runs dry, so there’s no access to water for the students. That’s no longer the case.“

Thanks to last year’s Water is Her Right fundraiser, a benefit concert held at Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Community Theater, the full cost of the well (about $11,000) was raised, allowing construction to begin last August.

Zibelman estimates that about 450 people are now benefiting from the new well.

Employing a word coined by John Koenig in his “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” the Sonder Project is a non-profit organization established to empower impoverished people and their communities through high-impact, sustainable development, largely in sub-Saharan Africa. The nonprofit drills an average of 10 wells per year.

“We’ve now drilled about 55 wells across Burkina Faso and Malawi, and there are plenty of communities still in need,” Zibelman said, allowing that the effort is one filled with challenges. “You are literally drilling a hole deep into the earth, trying to tap into aquifers, and you don’t always find water,” he noted. “It’s a little bit of an imperfect science. This well was 49 meters deep, which is roughly 150 feet.”

The Sonder Project was founded on the principle of having the greatest amount of impact on the highest number of people at the most efficient cost.

“The cost of doing this kind of work in the developing world is so much cheaper than here,” Zibelman points out. “The dollar goes a lot further, so you can touch a lot more lives because the needs there are pretty basic.”

Another Water Is Her Right benefit show is scheduled for Friday, March 29, at the Sebastopol Community Center, and Zibelman hopes to raise even more money this time.

“We have a list of communities that seek water,” he said.

The concert will feature Fulamuse, a special fusion of two stellar African music duos - MaMuse and the Fula Brothers - along with a silent auction featuring an array of valuable donated prizes. Advance Tickets are $35, or $40 at the door while seats still remain. Beer, wine and other refreshments will be available.

“I would definitely like to encourage people to come out again, if they supported us last time, and come out for the first time if they are just now learning about us,” said Zibelman. “It’s going to be a great show, and we’re really excited.”

Tickets can be reserved at TheSonderProject.org.