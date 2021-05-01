Petaluma nonprofit hosting workshop on drought-tolerant plants

Daily Acts helps you pick the right plants

If there ever was a year to kill your lawn, this is it. Rainfall is sharply down, leaving local reservoirs perilously low. Daily Acts, a Petaluma nonprofit dedicated to sustainable living, wants to help people finally take the plunge and turn their yards into water-wise, habitat-providing garden oases.

But with so many plant varieties to choose from to make that transition, how do you pick?

Daily Acts will hold a free online workshop on Thursday focusing on the best native and drought-tolerant plants they use in their demonstration gardens.

Program coordinators Annie Silverman and Conor Devane will lead the workshop. Participants also can ask questions so they can make the best selections for their home gardens. Do you have a steep slope, shade from a pine tree or other landscape features that have you wondering which plants could thrive?

The meeting will be live, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Register for a link at dailyacts.org/events-cal/monthly-garden-office-hours-plant-selection. For information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.