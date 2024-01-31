Petaluma offers a plethora of places for Superbowl viewing

Where do you plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII? Which local establishment is your favorite for watching sports? Let us know in the comments or at editor@arguscourier.com .

Football fans: Where did you watch the NFC Championship Game? And where do you plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII?

Many watch football at home, of course, where they can scream at the screen alongside friends and family. But others prefer screaming at the screen alongside perfect strangers – and Petaluma is a great town for it, with a number of restaurants and bars to meet this need.

For great sports-watching restaurants, McNear’s Saloon and Beyond the Glory immediately come to mind. But surely any of Petaluma’s pubs and beer gardens – Brewsters, Taps, the Block, Crooked Goat, Pub Republic – will do a decent job delivering up your Purdy-and-fries.

But if it’s sports-bar perfection you’re seeking – because after all this is Super Bowl LVIII, and the Niners are playing – which places are best?

On game days, Buffalo Wild Wings is wild for more than wings, as excited sports fans are said to pack the place (we haven’t been). But we have our eye on a different buffalo – Buffalo Billiards, where you can distract yourself with pool in between the football, football commentary and must-see Super Bowl commercials.

We’re also wondering if Torches isn’t a good option. And maybe Kapu will come through this year as Best New Place to Watch the Superbowl? (That’s not a Petaluma People’s Choice category per se, but perhaps it should be.)

After all that, we haven’t even talked about the 21-and-over establishments yet, although something tells us that in an imaginary People’s Choice category, Buckhorn and Mario and John’s would be vying for the No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, those planning to watch from home will have options of their own. Petaluma-based (but Texas-style) Black Bean BBQ Catering is already advertising a “49ers BBQ special” for Super Bowl LVIII, which comes with 20% off all game-day orders. Similar offers are sure to emerge in the days ahead.

According to a flier, Black Bean BBQ’s food can be picked up or delivered “from our kitchen located in Petaluma only, due to high order volume.” For more information or to order, call 707-877-2326 or go to www.blackbeanbbq.com.

And so Petalumans wait hungrily for Sunday, Feb. 11, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Usher will perform the halftime show, and hopefully there will be no wardrobe malfunctions.

Tickets to this game are now soaring into the $10,000 range, so you’ll probably want to watch it at home – or at one of the friendly sports-viewing establishments here in town.