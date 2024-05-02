Poetry rocks Petaluma’s top 10 books list

‘English Patient’ author explores ‘A Year of Last Things,“ three Smarty Marty books make the list.|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST

Weird Book of the Week

Deities & Demigods’ by James M. Ward and Robert J. Kuntz (TSR, Inc., 1980) – The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons turned 50 earlier this year, and this “Cyclopedia” ‒ ostensibly a hardbound AD&D update and expansion of TSR’s 1976 OD&D digest ‘Gods, Demi-Gods & Heroes’ (also by Kuntz and Ward) ‒ is of particular interest to fans of weird fiction. The first two printings include sections on the gods of Fritz Leiber’s Newhon (the world in which his tales of Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser are set), Michael Moorcock’s Melniboné (the setting of his Elric and Eternal Champion novels), and H. P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. This volume featured a striking cover by Erol Otus (who also contributed interior artwork of the Lovecraft pantheon), and included art by TSR regulars Jeff Dee, Jennell Jaquays (who passed away in January 2024), Darlene, and David C. Sutherland III, among others. Due to legal wrangling at TSR, the book would be cut from 144 pages to 128 pages for its third printing in 1981, removing the Leiber, Lovecraft, and Moorcock pantheons. It would be repackaged and retitled ‘Legends & Lore’ in 1985. Co-creator James M. Ward, who also authored the RPGs “Metamorphosis Alpha” and “Gamma World” (with Gary Jaquet), passed away in March 2024.

Last Saturday was Independent Bookstore Day, a celebration of brick-and-mortar bookstores. It’s basically one big party happening at over 1,000 indie bookstores from coast-to-coast.

As a bookseller, it’s a ton of fun, and the enthusiasm that customers bring to the celebration is palpable.

I love the experience of meeting people who are excited about books and bookstores, many of whom are traveling to multiple bookstores in one day, like a sort of literary pub crawl. In 11 years of Independent Bookstore Day, I’ve only missed one ‒ 2022, the first IBD after my wife and I opened the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic.

I have a pretty good excuse for missing it, since I was in the hospital at the time.

Fortunately, my good friend (and a bookseller for life) Raymond stepped in and helped Jennifer run the store that day (Jennifer’s mother, Jill, was there to help out as well), which included a book launch and a lot of other festivities. Which reminds me that local independent bookstores are really all about community. More than just a place to find the perfect book (or game, or candle), indie bookstores are places where we meet our community and realize how much we all have in common.

But let’s move on to the topic of bestselling books.

Topping Copperfield’s list this week is “A Year of Last Things,” a poetry collection from Michael Ondaatje (“The English Patient,” “Warlight”), which has been receiving rave reviews. Also new to the Copperfield’s Top 10 is Emily Henry’s rom-com “Funny Story” at No. 2, Anne Lamott’s collection of essays on love, “Somehow” at No. 5, Leigh Bardugo’s historical fantasy “The Familiar” (which appeared on the Hot at the Word Horde Emporium list a couple weeks ago) at No. 6 and Ruth Reichl’s “Paris Novel” at No. 7.

Salman Rushdie’s memoir “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” rounds out the list at No. 10.

Great news for baseball fans in the Copperfield’s Kids list this week, as Amy G’s character Smarty Marty covers the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 positions. Dav Pikley also holds two spots, with the latest Dog Man volume, “The Scarlet Shedder” at No. 5 and “Dragon Gets By” at No. 9.

Hot titles at the Word Horde Emporium this week include the Independent Bookstore Day exclusive edition of Terry Pratchett’s “A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories” topping the list, followed by Maggie Thrash’s twisted thriller “Rainbow Black” at No. 2. Frank Herbert’s SF classic “Dune” takes the No. 3 spot this week. Chinese mythology, magic, and political intrigue blend in the No. 4 book, “To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods” by Molly X. Chang. And at No. 5 is Lindy Ryan’s “Bless Your Heart,” with southern women vs. vampires (I wouldn’t advise betting on the vampires).

Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘A Year of Last Things: Poems’ by Michael Ondaatje – A return to poetry from the Booker Prize-winning author of “The English Patient.”

2. ‘Funny Story’ by Emily Henry – An “opposites attract” romantic comedy in which a pair of roommates, whose exes are now in a relationship, pretend to be a couple. Needless to say, things get complicated. It’s a tropey romance — forced proximity/fake dating/friends-to-lovers, but that’s pretty much exactly what you want from this kind of beach read.

3. ‘James’ by Percival Everett A reimagining of Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the POV of the enslaved Jim, as he and young Huck journey down the Mississippi River, encountering storms, floods and con artists on their quest for freedom. From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “American Fiction.”

4. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

5. ‘Somehow’ by Anne Lamott – For her 20th book, Lamott (‘Bird by Bird’) explores love in its many forms, and the ways in which love defines the human condition, with characteristic humor and wisdom.

6. ‘The Familiar’ by Leigh Bardugo – A historical fantasy set in Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, “The Familiar” centers on Luzia, a secretly Jewish orphan working as a scullion in the Ordoño household. Luzia has the ability to create “milagritos,” “little miracles,” which she uses to make her tasks easier. Soon, Valentina Ordoño discovers Luiza’s abilities, and begins to use Luzia to improve the family’s social standing. Luzia’s magic draws the attention of powerful people, danger and intrigue follow.

7. ‘Paris Novel’ by Ruth Reichl – When Stella’s mother dies, she leaves Stella a one-way plane ticket and a note encouraging her to go to Paris. There, the introverted Stella explores fashion, uncovers an artistic mystery, explores Shakespeare & Company, and finds a passion for food —and life! A feast for the senses from the author of “Delicious!” and “My Kitchen Year.”

8. ‘Three-Body Problem’ by Cixin Liu – Heady, hard science fiction novel exploring First Contact, theoretical physics, and the legacy of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Originally written in Chinese (and translated here by SF writer Ken Liu), this Hugo Award-winning novel is the inspiration for the recent Netflix Original series.

9. ‘Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (“The Nightingale”) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

10. ‘Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder’ by Salman Rushdie – A deeply personal memoir from acclaimed author Rushdie, meditating on the August 12, 2022 attempt on his life and his recovery from the mental and physical wounds inflicted by the would-be assassin.

KIDS FICTION and NONFICTION

1. ‘Smarty Marty Takes the Field’ by Amy Gutierrez – The third book in local author and sports journalist Amy G’s popular and empowering series finds Marty taking on a new challenge—managing her Little League team. Illustrated by Anika Orrock and featuring an interview with SF Giants coach Alyssa Nakken.

2. ‘Smarty Marty Steps up Her Game’ by Amy Gutierrez – The second of local author Amy G’s Smarty Marty books, in which Marty must step up and be the announcer at her younger brother’s Little League game. A fun read for kids (and adults) who love baseball.

3. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – Recently awarded the Newberry Medal for Children’s Literature. A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers

4. ‘A Day With No Words’ by Tiffany Hammond – A colorful and engaging picture book illustrated by Kate Cosgrove, told from the point of view of a nonverbal autistic child, and demonstrating that there’s more to communication than mere speech.

5. ‘Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder’ by Dav Pilkey – Canine superhero Dog Man returns in this twelfth graphic novel adventure. This time around, Dog Man must deal with being sprayed by a skunk, finding his fur dyed red from tomato juice, and AI robots.

6. ‘Amazing Animals: Fun Facts for Kids’ by Pamela Heck – A colorful, whimsical, rhyme-filled book of fascinating animal facts.

7. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods’ by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of ‘The Lighting Thief’ return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date: Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

8. ‘Smarty Marty’s Official Gameday Scorebook’ by Amy Gutierrez – Book 2.5 of Amy G’s Smarty Marty series isn’t a narrative, but a spiral-bound baseball score sheet so that you can track the “Good Guys” (and the “Other Guys”) while watching a baseball game. Just like Smarty Marty! Considering that scorebooks can be difficult to find at ballparks, this is a great tool to enhance game day.

9. ‘Dragon Gets By: An Acorn Book’ by Dav Pilkey – An early reader featuring the affable Dragon, who tries to be responsible, but makes mistakes. Pilkey finds plenty of humor and heart in Dragon’s well-meaning misadventures.

10. ‘Stay Curious and Keep Exploring Next Level’ by Emily Calandrelli – MIT engineer and host of Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab Calandrelli presents 50 fun, family-friendly science experiments including unpoppable bubbles, color-changing slimes, and egg geodes.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories’ by Terry Pratchett – This collection of early Pratchett stories, which were originally published pseudonymously in British newspapers in the 1970s and 1980s, is a fun showcase of his pre-Discworld storytelling, revealing much of the wit and wisdom that would characterize his beloved fantasy series. The bad news? This is an Indie Bookstore Day exclusive that sold out quickly at the Word Horde Emporium. The good news? It will be re-released in October with a slightly different cover.

2. ‘Rainbow Black’ by Maggie Thrash – Set during the Satanic Panic of 1990 and spanning the next twenty years, this fast-paced novel is part dark humored queer love story and part murder mystery. Fans of Grady Hendrix and Clay McLeod Chapman will enjoy this one.

3. ‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert – Originally published in 1965 and returning to the spotlight in part due to the release of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Dune’ remains one of the best-selling science fiction novels in history. It is baroque, ponderous, frequently counterintuitive, anti-technology and brimming with weirdness. In short, a masterwork by a one-time Santa Rosa resident and Press Democrat reporter.

4. ‘To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods’ by Molly X. Chang – A sweeping historical fantasy with science fiction flourishes, ‘To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods’ is set in the magical Chinese-inspired land of Pangu, held in thrall to the colonial and technological power Rome. Protagonist Ruying hates Rome, but must navigate the dangerous terrain of war, both external and within her heart. First hardcover edition features gorgeous color endpapers, a poster, and a custom case stamp.

5. ‘Bless Your Heart’ by Lindy Ryan – A family of southern women, owners of the only funeral home in town, must protect their town when Strigoi—vampires—begin to prey upon their neighbors. Think ‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘’Salem’s Lot’.

Weird Book of the Week

Deities & Demigods’ by James M. Ward and Robert J. Kuntz (TSR, Inc., 1980) – The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons turned 50 earlier this year, and this “Cyclopedia” ‒ ostensibly a hardbound AD&D update and expansion of TSR’s 1976 OD&D digest ‘Gods, Demi-Gods & Heroes’ (also by Kuntz and Ward) ‒ is of particular interest to fans of weird fiction. The first two printings include sections on the gods of Fritz Leiber’s Newhon (the world in which his tales of Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser are set), Michael Moorcock’s Melniboné (the setting of his Elric and Eternal Champion novels), and H. P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. This volume featured a striking cover by Erol Otus (who also contributed interior artwork of the Lovecraft pantheon), and included art by TSR regulars Jeff Dee, Jennell Jaquays (who passed away in January 2024), Darlene, and David C. Sutherland III, among others. Due to legal wrangling at TSR, the book would be cut from 144 pages to 128 pages for its third printing in 1981, removing the Leiber, Lovecraft, and Moorcock pantheons. It would be repackaged and retitled ‘Legends & Lore’ in 1985. Co-creator James M. Ward, who also authored the RPGs “Metamorphosis Alpha” and “Gamma World” (with Gary Jaquet), passed away in March 2024.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor