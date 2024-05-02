‘ Deities & Demigods ’ by James M. Ward and Robert J. Kuntz (TSR, Inc., 1980) – The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons turned 50 earlier this year, and this “Cyclopedia” ‒ ostensibly a hardbound AD&D update and expansion of TSR’s 1976 OD&D digest ‘Gods, Demi-Gods & Heroes’ (also by Kuntz and Ward) ‒ is of particular interest to fans of weird fiction. The first two printings include sections on the gods of Fritz Leiber’s Newhon (the world in which his tales of Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser are set), Michael Moorcock’s Melniboné (the setting of his Elric and Eternal Champion novels), and H. P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. This volume featured a striking cover by Erol Otus (who also contributed interior artwork of the Lovecraft pantheon), and included art by TSR regulars Jeff Dee, Jennell Jaquays (who passed away in January 2024), Darlene, and David C. Sutherland III, among others. Due to legal wrangling at TSR, the book would be cut from 144 pages to 128 pages for its third printing in 1981, removing the Leiber, Lovecraft, and Moorcock pantheons. It would be repackaged and retitled ‘Legends & Lore’ in 1985. Co-creator James M. Ward, who also authored the RPGs “Metamorphosis Alpha” and “Gamma World” (with Gary Jaquet), passed away in March 2024.

Last Saturday was Independent Bookstore Day, a celebration of brick-and-mortar bookstores. It’s basically one big party happening at over 1,000 indie bookstores from coast-to-coast.

As a bookseller, it’s a ton of fun, and the enthusiasm that customers bring to the celebration is palpable.

I love the experience of meeting people who are excited about books and bookstores, many of whom are traveling to multiple bookstores in one day, like a sort of literary pub crawl. In 11 years of Independent Bookstore Day, I’ve only missed one ‒ 2022, the first IBD after my wife and I opened the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic.

I have a pretty good excuse for missing it, since I was in the hospital at the time.

Fortunately, my good friend (and a bookseller for life) Raymond stepped in and helped Jennifer run the store that day (Jennifer’s mother, Jill, was there to help out as well), which included a book launch and a lot of other festivities. Which reminds me that local independent bookstores are really all about community. More than just a place to find the perfect book (or game, or candle), indie bookstores are places where we meet our community and realize how much we all have in common.

But let’s move on to the topic of bestselling books.

Topping Copperfield’s list this week is “A Year of Last Things,” a poetry collection from Michael Ondaatje (“The English Patient,” “Warlight”), which has been receiving rave reviews. Also new to the Copperfield’s Top 10 is Emily Henry’s rom-com “Funny Story” at No. 2, Anne Lamott’s collection of essays on love, “Somehow” at No. 5, Leigh Bardugo’s historical fantasy “The Familiar” (which appeared on the Hot at the Word Horde Emporium list a couple weeks ago) at No. 6 and Ruth Reichl’s “Paris Novel” at No. 7.

Salman Rushdie’s memoir “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” rounds out the list at No. 10.

Great news for baseball fans in the Copperfield’s Kids list this week, as Amy G’s character Smarty Marty covers the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 positions. Dav Pikley also holds two spots, with the latest Dog Man volume, “The Scarlet Shedder” at No. 5 and “Dragon Gets By” at No. 9.

Hot titles at the Word Horde Emporium this week include the Independent Bookstore Day exclusive edition of Terry Pratchett’s “A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories” topping the list, followed by Maggie Thrash’s twisted thriller “Rainbow Black” at No. 2. Frank Herbert’s SF classic “Dune” takes the No. 3 spot this week. Chinese mythology, magic, and political intrigue blend in the No. 4 book, “To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods” by Molly X. Chang. And at No. 5 is Lindy Ryan’s “Bless Your Heart,” with southern women vs. vampires (I wouldn’t advise betting on the vampires).

Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘A Year of Last Things: Poems’ by Michael Ondaatje – A return to poetry from the Booker Prize-winning author of “The English Patient.”

2. ‘Funny Story’ by Emily Henry – An “opposites attract” romantic comedy in which a pair of roommates, whose exes are now in a relationship, pretend to be a couple. Needless to say, things get complicated. It’s a tropey romance — forced proximity/fake dating/friends-to-lovers, but that’s pretty much exactly what you want from this kind of beach read.

3. ‘James’ by Percival Everett– A reimagining of Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the POV of the enslaved Jim, as he and young Huck journey down the Mississippi River, encountering storms, floods and con artists on their quest for freedom. From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “American Fiction.”

4. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

5. ‘Somehow’ by Anne Lamott – For her 20th book, Lamott (‘Bird by Bird’) explores love in its many forms, and the ways in which love defines the human condition, with characteristic humor and wisdom.

6. ‘The Familiar’ by Leigh Bardugo – A historical fantasy set in Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, “The Familiar” centers on Luzia, a secretly Jewish orphan working as a scullion in the Ordoño household. Luzia has the ability to create “milagritos,” “little miracles,” which she uses to make her tasks easier. Soon, Valentina Ordoño discovers Luiza’s abilities, and begins to use Luzia to improve the family’s social standing. Luzia’s magic draws the attention of powerful people, danger and intrigue follow.

7. ‘Paris Novel’ by Ruth Reichl – When Stella’s mother dies, she leaves Stella a one-way plane ticket and a note encouraging her to go to Paris. There, the introverted Stella explores fashion, uncovers an artistic mystery, explores Shakespeare & Company, and finds a passion for food —and life! A feast for the senses from the author of “Delicious!” and “My Kitchen Year.”