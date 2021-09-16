Petaluma painter turns ‘fleeting thoughts’ into transformative art

The turning of turbulence and uncertainty into inspiration and beauty has long been the realm of the artist. To creatively face her own fears and feelings of heavy-heartedness at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Petaluma artist DeAnne Olguin Williamson discovered something electrifying.

In painting the faces of women — strong, defiant, powerful women set against textured backgrounds of slightly fantastical imagery — she was able to turn her own ever-shifting emotions into graceful works of art that gave her a renewed sense of hope and purpose.

What she didn’t recognize at first was that her pandemic-era series of paintings, titled “Fleeting Thoughts,” would provide the same sense of strength and healing in others that they had done for her in the making of them.

“I feel really strongly about inspiring, elevating and empowering women,” Williamson said, speaking from her home studio. “But this series started at the beginning of the pandemic, when there was so much uncertainty. And I felt very strongly that I needed to take my emotions — the weight of the world we, as mothers, were carrying — and create some kind of work out of those feelings. This work, this series, comes straight from my heart. It should be no surprise that others have been moved by them too, because whenever I create work like from my deepest feelings, it really does connect with other people.”

Williamson enjoys working in series that explore similar themes or employ a specific style. Her “Unfocused Truths” series also features the faces of women, enveloped in semi-abstract floral colors, while her “The Botanicals” series employs silhouetted shapes of ferns, vines and leaves, overlapping and colliding with exuberant energy. Williamson says the “Fleetings Thoughts” series has been the biggest series she’s ever done, both in terms of the public response to the work and also in terms of the sheer number of paintings she’s completed since starting.

“I’m still adding to the series, after all these months,” she said. “Sometimes, in the past, I do a series and then I move on to something else pretty quickly. But with this one, I feel like the ideas just keep coming and coming and coming. So I’ll continue with it until I don’t have any more ideas.”

In creating the striking works of art, Williamson uses a fiber paste to create a texture on her canvas, then paints onto that. The textures give a feeling of dimension that runs pleasantly counter to the graphical flatness of certain swaths of imagery. What’s striking about the paintings is that the women’s faces are quite realistic, with plenty of depth and expression, but the rest of the figures are two-dimensional, often constructed of clear patterns and small repeated images. Many in the series have a gravity-defying sense of design, the women’s hair sometimes doing feats of magic as eye-catching as it is fantastical.

One woman has antlers. Several are ornamented by birds.

And each painting has a title that reads like an affirmation or a particularly empowering line of poetry.

"Her Future Is Shaped By Hope." "Her Soul Has Wings To Fly." “She Came Through the Pain Stronger Than Before.” "All That She Wants, She Already Is." “It Was Heavy and She Carried It All."

That last one is the only piece from the “Fleeting Thoughts” series — openly inspired by the pandemic — that shows a woman wearing a mask. In keeping with the themes of heaviness and the carrying of burdens, the woman in the painting is also balancing the planet Earth gracefully on her head.

Another whimsical detail is that some women have necks constructed of grape vines, or display flowers and fruit adorning their heads.

“I think what I was doing there was connecting these women to the natural world,” Williamson said. “In particular the natural world of Sonoma County, its landscapes and colors and shapes. Nature has always been a major inspiration for me.”

Originally from Southern California, raised in Barstow, a small town in the Mojave Desert, Williamson attended San Diego State University as an art major, and then lived various places — “I’ve lived near the ocean, and I’ve lived near the woods,” she said — working as a graphic designer, before relocating to Sonoma County. Her husband is Greg Williamson, the President of CamelBak, which has its headquarters in Petaluma.

Williamson said after years of doing graphic design for other people, she finally began making art for herself after her son was born.

“I was always an artist. My whole life I always made art,” Williamson said. “But in order to get a job I became a graphic designer. It just never occurred to me that I could work and also be an artist, doing my own types of art. Not until I was suddenly home raising the little ones and I started using my art to express my feelings — and it just exploded.”