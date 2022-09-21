Petaluma pair present two podcasts, the 2022 Grand Slam and ‘Polar Bears’

Dave and Juliet Pokorny, the producers of the monthly story slam known as “West Side Stories” have been incredibly busy lately, and not just by keeping fans of frozen treats happy with colorful desserts at the Wicked Slush shop they operate on American Alley. In addition to the popular once-a-month story-swap they have been staging for over five years (read the delightful September winner on C2), the Petaluma power couple have been hitting their stride with two new podcasts titled “West Side Stories Solo Shots,” selected single stories from the recent show, and “The Story Behind the Story.” In the latter, a pair of recent participants sit down with Dave to give even more background on the story that, for the winner that month, secured a chance to participate in the big annual, year-ending Grand Slam competition.

That show, set this year for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., is when the 12 winners from the previous year go head-to-head and tale-to-tale in front of what has turned out to be a very lively audience, who ultimately select the winning story. A limited number of tickets ($18 a seat) just went on sale for the 2022 Grand Slam, by the way, and since the show tends to sell the Mystic out, fans of live true storytelling might want to jump on that and grab their spot soon.

Meanwhile, fans of the podcast, which you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, can watch the next live taping on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m., at Artaluma (145 Keller St.) for an $8 entry fee.

And as if that isn’t enough, the Pokorny’s are producing a special benefit performance of Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton’s solo show “Polar Bears,” which he will be taking to New York City for an appearance at the United Solo Theatre Festival on Oct. 25. The Petaluma performance will not only help raise some funds for Templeton’s Big Apple trip, it will give him an opportunity to warm the show up before taking it to the east coast. Described as “A true story about a very big lie,” the autobiographical piece tells a true story about fatherhood, resilience and Santa Claus.

Advance tickets for all of the above events can be purchased on the West Side Stories website at DavePokornyPresents.com. There, you will also find a link to listen to “The Story Behind the Story” and “West Side Stories Solo Shot.”