Eirinie Carson (Photo by Kirby Stenger)

Lately I have not been sleeping.

Really, this should be: my child has not been sleeping, but what she does affects me. She wakes, frequently, throughout the night. She is three years old and has always been our sunshine girl, Selah, but recently the lack of sleep and the abundance of confidence she was born with has collided in a catastrophic way and she spends the day telling us “No!” in various degrees of ear-piercing screams.

So, we have not been sleeping, and also my husband has been away for work, and also my other daughter creeps into my bed at night and deafeningly grinds her teeth.

And also, sometimes I cry in the dark.

I know this sounds dramatic, ridiculous even given how many mothers are caring for children in far worse circumstances, but I cry at the unfairness of it all. I am keeping these little monsters alive! I pack lunches and indulge in snuggle times even when I am all touched out. I tidy and I do laundry and I try to finish writing my second book and the thanks I get are screams and sleepless nights and I am trying so hard.

And the news is terrible. The statistics I see on child endangerment from Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders are harrowing: 6.5 million children under the age of five in Sudan are weathering a brutal genocide. There are orphaned children in Israel after the 10/7 attack. There are 41 million children in the Congo, victims of modern-day slavery. There are over 10,000 unaccompanied children in Gaza.

I read these stats and I think, how could I possibly complain? What real strife am I facing here, in my incredibly privileged life? What’s a little sleep deprivation between friends? Like many of my fellow mothers, I have taken my mum guilt to a whole new level. The thing that keeps me going is the community of parents I rely on, and the spots in our town that support caregivers of young children ‒ which are actually few and far between. Even Brewsters, post pandemic, shut down its kids play area and while yes, it is still one of the more kid friendly eateries in Petaluma if you can stomach the $15 price-tag on a side of carrots, if you're here, your kids will be zooming about, probably harassing other patrons.

Outside of the playgrounds, the spots that invite parents and kids in without a transaction are limited.

But we are lucky we live in a town like ours, with its relative safety, with neighbors and friends and stores like NooNoo, who not only are making an effort to reduce our reliance on fast fashion, but are also providing a space where stressed out parents can feel welcome with their small children. I am so grateful for their contribution, and their clothing accounts for much of my children’s wardrobes.

They recently moved to the McNear Building downtown, and the store is filled with light and plants and the welcoming smiles of owners Laura Whelan and Robin Semmelhack. With the addition of NooNoo, the McNear Building is cementing itself as one of the most fun business blocks in town, and hats off to the landlord for curating such a wonderful palette of community offerings from Flourish to the new smoothie spot.

Neighboring stores are getting used to the sounds of children in a building as old as McNear, but these are the sounds that keep our town alive. It’s what keeps this planet alive, along with the children we are all nurturing into the future, an unstable future we have no real knowledge if it’s going to OK, but we usher them along anyway, hoping for the best.

If we don’t have spaces that provide for parents and children, what we are really saying is that we have no future. If we allow the 10,000 unaccompanied children in Gaza to go on into the future without lifting a single finger to make sure they are guaranteed safety and their Palestinian identity and some chance at a life more than just clambering through rubble, we are saying that there is nothing to be redeemed there.

That their lives are dead ends.

We owe them, and all the children of this planet protection from violence, clean water, a safe place to live, and food. We owe children and their caregivers spaces dedicated to serving them, to making the job of raising the next stewards of this planet a little easier, because this isn’t a job we are supposed to do on our own.

We are all responsible for the children of this world, and of this town. In a town that is rapidly changing, safeguarding these kid friendly spaces seems essential. Many towns similar to ours have pivoted to catering only to the elite, and they have suffered because of it. By supporting spaces like NooNoo, we are ensuring that the next generation feels welcome and loved, and maybe we can all sleep a little easier. Hint, hint, Selah.