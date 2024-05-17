Petalumans are forming creative havens for parents

Eirinie Carson Asks, ‘Can we all parent in our community?’|
EIRINIE CARSON
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
Eirinie Carson (Photo by Kirby Stenger)
Eirinie Carson (Photo by Kirby Stenger)

Lately I have not been sleeping.

Really, this should be: my child has not been sleeping, but what she does affects me. She wakes, frequently, throughout the night. She is three years old and has always been our sunshine girl, Selah, but recently the lack of sleep and the abundance of confidence she was born with has collided in a catastrophic way and she spends the day telling us “No!” in various degrees of ear-piercing screams.

So, we have not been sleeping, and also my husband has been away for work, and also my other daughter creeps into my bed at night and deafeningly grinds her teeth.

And also, sometimes I cry in the dark.

I know this sounds dramatic, ridiculous even given how many mothers are caring for children in far worse circumstances, but I cry at the unfairness of it all. I am keeping these little monsters alive! I pack lunches and indulge in snuggle times even when I am all touched out. I tidy and I do laundry and I try to finish writing my second book and the thanks I get are screams and sleepless nights and I am trying so hard.

And the news is terrible. The statistics I see on child endangerment from Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders are harrowing: 6.5 million children under the age of five in Sudan are weathering a brutal genocide. There are orphaned children in Israel after the 10/7 attack. There are 41 million children in the Congo, victims of modern-day slavery. There are over 10,000 unaccompanied children in Gaza.

I read these stats and I think, how could I possibly complain? What real strife am I facing here, in my incredibly privileged life? What’s a little sleep deprivation between friends? Like many of my fellow mothers, I have taken my mum guilt to a whole new level. The thing that keeps me going is the community of parents I rely on, and the spots in our town that support caregivers of young children ‒ which are actually few and far between. Even Brewsters, post pandemic, shut down its kids play area and while yes, it is still one of the more kid friendly eateries in Petaluma if you can stomach the $15 price-tag on a side of carrots, if you're here, your kids will be zooming about, probably harassing other patrons.

Outside of the playgrounds, the spots that invite parents and kids in without a transaction are limited.

But we are lucky we live in a town like ours, with its relative safety, with neighbors and friends and stores like NooNoo, who not only are making an effort to reduce our reliance on fast fashion, but are also providing a space where stressed out parents can feel welcome with their small children. I am so grateful for their contribution, and their clothing accounts for much of my children’s wardrobes.

They recently moved to the McNear Building downtown, and the store is filled with light and plants and the welcoming smiles of owners Laura Whelan and Robin Semmelhack. With the addition of NooNoo, the McNear Building is cementing itself as one of the most fun business blocks in town, and hats off to the landlord for curating such a wonderful palette of community offerings from Flourish to the new smoothie spot.

Neighboring stores are getting used to the sounds of children in a building as old as McNear, but these are the sounds that keep our town alive. It’s what keeps this planet alive, along with the children we are all nurturing into the future, an unstable future we have no real knowledge if it’s going to OK, but we usher them along anyway, hoping for the best.

If we don’t have spaces that provide for parents and children, what we are really saying is that we have no future. If we allow the 10,000 unaccompanied children in Gaza to go on into the future without lifting a single finger to make sure they are guaranteed safety and their Palestinian identity and some chance at a life more than just clambering through rubble, we are saying that there is nothing to be redeemed there.

That their lives are dead ends.

We owe them, and all the children of this planet protection from violence, clean water, a safe place to live, and food. We owe children and their caregivers spaces dedicated to serving them, to making the job of raising the next stewards of this planet a little easier, because this isn’t a job we are supposed to do on our own.

We are all responsible for the children of this world, and of this town. In a town that is rapidly changing, safeguarding these kid friendly spaces seems essential. Many towns similar to ours have pivoted to catering only to the elite, and they have suffered because of it. By supporting spaces like NooNoo, we are ensuring that the next generation feels welcome and loved, and maybe we can all sleep a little easier. Hint, hint, Selah.

And now, before I start quoting “The Greatest Love of All,” over to this month’s Petaluman, a mother and business owner and a woman I am proud to call my friend.

Name: Laura Whalen

How long have you lived in Petaluma: Four years. I dreamed of being here forever, but it took a while.

Favourite spots in town: I love so many places in this town, it's hard to keep the list short. My favorite places to eat sans kids are Pearl, Street Social and Luma. Best place to eat with my children is Hailie's Diner, Volpi's and Crooked Goat. My favorite cafe/pastry spot is Stellina because that couple can do no wrong. My favorite places to shop would be Estuary, Sacks Hospice and Poppy's Petaluma. I also love a good hike on Helen Putnam.

Is your life in Petaluma what you imagined it would be when you were dreaming to be here? Yes and no. I didn't realize just how hungry I was for community when I moved here and after COVID and three children I realized how lonely I was and decided to dive right into school involvement, opening up a small business and attending City Council meetings.

Before moving here, I idealized Petaluma as this magical, perfect place. While it is most certainly magical, there are ample areas for growth and work. The nice thing is the community here is so active and invested in their town. Newcomers and folks that have lived here for generations all seem to understand just how special the city is.

What is your relationship to grief? From a young age, I was an extreme people-pleaser and a worrier. I also bottled up my feelings and emotions as a kid, which resulted in pretty severe eating disorders and anxieties as I entered the teen years. When I navigated painful experiences like loss and death of a family member, my instinct was to hold my feelings inside and isolate myself rather than grieve publicly, as I was extremely uncomfortable with open displays of raw emotion.

Motherhood dramatically shifted my relationship with grief. After struggling through postpartum depression, nursing woes, etc., I learned the critical role community and candid communication plays in motherhood. I'm simply a better parent when I open myself up and share my fears, joys, and concerns with others. Mothers constantly carry the emotional burdens, fears and anxieties of their children, and I've found I'm better adept at doing this when my mind is clear and I feel supported by my partner and friends. I speak openly with my husband when I am sad or struggling now because I need to unload mentally in order to be fully present and stable for my children. This has been a radical shift for me, but I want my kids to see a mother who is able to be vulnerable, but also there for them when they are in need.

I've embraced a more honest and open approach to grief and sadness and lean heavily on my friends and loved ones for support when I need it. Now we need the love and warm embrace of community more than ever.

As a recovering people-pleaser and ED sufferer, I really resonate with being uncomfortable with raw emotions. It's been a journey for me to not try to stifle my children's raw and often inconvenient emotional outbursts as a result of my own conditioning. You always seem like such a calm and accepting mum, do you have any tips for those of us trying to work through those feelings?

This is a tricky question because the kind of mom we want to be perceived as being and the one we are can at times be in conflict. I want desperately to be a calm, patient and loving parent always, regardless of how my kids are behaving. I want to be in control of my triggers. That said, I find that certain emotions from them elicit different responses from me and that frustrates me. For example, I have an easier time with my son's sad tears when he is sad than my daughter's anger when she's frustrated. I'll find myself scolding her for being “mean” or “harsh” when she's angry, when in reality all feelings are valid and it's my job to stay steady and help her work through her feelings. It's a work in progress and has involved a lot of unlearning of my own understanding of how children should operate in society.

I absolutely understand that, I think many of us were raised to be silent, obedient children, which isn’t always feasible. I think that's why NooNoo is so essential to community in Petaluma, especially in creating space for caregivers of young children. Did you feel you were filling a void when creating the shop?

I do! When my oldest was born and I was a young mom with no mom friends and no clue what I was doing, I wandered into a secondhand kids shop in my neighborhood and immediately sought refuge with the incredible woman who ran it. Monica seemed to know just about everyone and everything and drew in community like no one I had ever met before. She saved me as a new parent (and my wallet because she had amazingly priced and gorgeous baby clothing) because she provided this warm inviting retail experience that was centered around community and motherhood and I belonged there. I deeply want to provide a space where children and their grownups feel like they belong.

Also, there are so many incredible clothes in our community! It's fun to give them a second (or 3rd, or 4th) life and lean into the benefits and beauty of the circular economy. These clothes are not being shipped or packaged up for people. It's a sweet way to be kind to the earth and talk to our children about the benefits of reuse.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now?

I've been digging into my country roots (I'm from the south) and loving some old Dolly Parton right now. Beyonce's new album (also on repeat) inspired me to dive back into “Jolene” and “Touch Your Woman.” Also loving the angsty energy of Olivia Rodrigo and have been blasting “All American Bitch” on solo car rides more often than I care to admit.

Are you a Petaluma resident who would like to be interviewed for this column? Let Eirinie know by filling in the contact form at her website, www.eiriniecarson.com or find her on Instagram at @eirinieeee.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor