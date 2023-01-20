Imagine a kid’s show that even parents enjoy tuning into.

Then add animals and a magical boat in a barn.

What originally began as a local stage production called “The Butterfly Ship” – created by Tessa McClary, Emily Turek and Sophia Claringbull – has now become a seasonal web-based show titled “Maya, Ever & the Ship of Treasure."

The two-year-old show drops a fresh show about four times a year, roughly producing one original episode every three months. McClary and Turek are the performers who appear in the show. Claringbull helps with script writing and filming, and also creates worksheets for kids that correspond to the shows.

“Basically, we want to invite kids into our story in order to explore the real world around them, in a fun way, which kids really respond to,” McClary said. “Our concept of ‘treasure’ is that real life is full of treasures if you look for them and there's a lot to glean from every experience that you have.”

The team chooses topics for each episode that they are able to connect with. For instance, their first episode was about ducks.

“Emily was raising ducks at the time and so that was our treasure,” McClary said. “So we cooked breakfast using their eggs, and we went and watched them take a bath.”

Among the 12 episodes they’ve produced so far, there’s one called “Farm Feast” where Ever and Maya learn about harvesting and preparing food from a farm. The episode features an original song, “Chickens in the Backyard.’” There have been episodes about rainbows and the ocean, plus one about sloths.

They are just now finishing the last episode of season two. It will be called “Types of Writing” and will air in just a few weeks. The team has produced shows every couple of months throughout the pandemic.

“We're about to conclude the second season, and then we'll take a break,” McClary said. “We're planning to come back with more videos and hopefully our podcast component, which has always been the plan, to have both a video podcast and a fun kid worksheet that they could do.”

The website for the show has other things available beyond the two seasons of episodes. They have an album of songs, worksheets, a newsletter and more available for parents and children.

It all began with a live performance show in Petaluma called the Butterfly Ship.

“It sort of distilled into a three person show, which was the basis for the video,” McClary said. “The characters and the set are from ‘The Butterfly Ship.’ My character is Ever and Emily's character is Maya. We had pieces of the set and our costume that we had already built for the live show.”

“The Butterfly Ship” was very popular and was performed at many locations across the county before going on the road. They got their start with their first performance of in 2014 at the Clear Heart Gallery, which was a small barn theater.

“They were wonderful hosts and we had a big weekend of lots of people coming,” McClary said. “So I think people in Petaluma might know us from that show.”

They performed at farms, schools, festivals, a farmers market and had a float in the Butter and Eggs Day parade.

“After performing locally, we decided to take the show on the road,” McClary said. “So we rebuilt our set so that it could be folded up. We found an old surfboard case that we could wrap it in and we got it on a plane. It's kind of heavy.”

They took the show to places like the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and a children's hospital in Michigan. Then the pandemic hit and their live performances were no longer possible.

“We were seeing all these kids at home and not going to school, and we thought, you know, they might want to have a new show to watch,” McClary said. “The pandemic really helped us put it into a video format. For that, we stepped away from the story of the butterfly ship, and it just became the Ship of Treasure that takes us to whatever treasures we find.”

They found a space in a local barn where they could put up their set, they had a video camera and they began to learn a lot as they went through the process of creating their show, including a lot of editing.

“They say you need a huge number of minutes for every minute of film that you use,” McClary said. “I went to edit raw material and I found that to be true. It was kind of perfect to create a kids show to help us all be excited about the world and our lives. We can look at something creatively. We have creative power to handle a situation or learn something new or follow a dream, right? I hope that that's what they take away from it.”

McClary said that they hope when kids watch their show, it makes them want to go outside and do something.

“It's really about the real world,” she said, “and keeping you in your body and your environment.”