‘Petaluma Pete’ launches GoFundMe campaign after shoulder injury/surgery

Since 2007, John Maher (aka Petaluma Pete) has been alternating his piano-playing time between entertaining passersby on the streets and performing at local fundraisers.

Years ago, as a side project, Maher began acquiring pianos, lots of them, which were then painted by local artists and placed all over town for music-loving citizens and delighted tourists to enjoy.

During the height of COVID-19, they were moved to a warehouse, where they have remained ever since, with the exception of a few that are now the prized possessions of various businesses and collectors around town.

The storage of some 30+ pianos has been underwritten by a local donor, but that money has now ended.

At the same time, Maher has experienced some serious shoulder damage which resulted in a complicated recent surgery - and the end of Piano Pete’s piano-moving days.

As he begins an estimated two months of physical therapy, Maher now needs to hire a professional hauler to pick up the instruments so he can donate the decent ones while taking the worn out units to the landfill.

To pay for this, he has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs.

Anyone who’d like to donate to the cause can visit GoFundMe.com.