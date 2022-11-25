For photographer Leslie Curchack, the world just got a little bit bigger: six additional photographers bigger.

Every year since 2011, Curchack has released a calendar titled “In Love with Earth,” a fusion of her own striking nature photography and a joyfully exuberant appreciation of the planet we all live on. Until now, the annual project has traditionally featured one of her own semi-abstract nature photographs for each month of the year, along with special elements – quotes, other images, an array of holidays and important historical dates, a climate action plan and a few representative sentences written by Curchack – all following a monthly ecological theme.

“When I was drawn into photography, it was right around the time I became aware of the concept of ecology,” Curchack explained. “How everything is interconnected, and we must take on a new paradigm in our thinking of inclusivity, cooperation and doing things together.”

Curchack strongly recognizes a growing sense of the rising threat to our environment and the need for action towards protecting the Earth.

“So, I thought, ‘What can I do with my photography?’ I wanted to somehow put it to servicing and helping the Earth,” she explained. “So, I thought if I could find a local organization who I could support and who could support me, then maybe I could produce more than just 25 calendars for my family and friends.”

To do so, Curchack partnered with Daily Acts and officially began “In Love with Earth,” where profits benefit the local organization.

The 2023 special edition is now on sale, deviating from the previous editions in including the works of six additional photographers.

“I wanted to bring in other photographers, who approach shooting nature in a different way than I do, with wildlife, birds and different locations than I usually go to,” Curchack said. “So, I found some really great people. A couple of them are from Sonoma County, and it’s really nice to have their images in the calendar. It feels more inclusive.”

Those photographers are Petaluma’s Adam Potts and Scott Hess, Windsor wildlife photographer Forrest Galt and photographers Carla Brennan, Stanford Rose and George Ward –along with Curchack herself, of course. Though the inclusion of other artists is new, what remains the same is the calendar’s focus on the interconnectedness of the environment, claverly laid out to celebrate the specific offering of each month of the year.

“I try to tell a whole story for each month,” Curchack said. To do so, she carefully crafts each page, highlighting her effort to help the planet, the efforts of Daily Acts, the importance of inclusivity and the photographers’ work.

She occasionally gets a little extra-creative.

“This is a Holiday that I created myself,” Curchack said as she pointed to Jan. 12 on the calendar. “If we have ‘Earth Day,’ we should have ‘Universe Day.’ So every year from the [first calendar], I’ve had January 12 as Universe Day.”

With holidays and days of remembrance such as “National Bird Day,” “Human Trafficking Awareness Day,” the Spring Equinox and the legalization of same sex marriage, Curchack’s calendars not only offer monthly reminders, but are informative, representative and inclusive.

“I don’t do things like National Pizza Day,” she laughed. “The idea is to cover all aspects of life and different things that have happened—things we don’t want to forget. Like our American Civil Liberties Union. It’s just a reminder that, ‘Oh, that’s right, there was a Civil Rights Movement.’”

Curchack includes important days for many religions and cultures in a universal approach that’s inclusive and representative of many.

The photographer recognizes fear revolving around the changing climate, but wants to emphasize the importance of hope when considering these issues. After her granddaughter was born, the need for being hopeful became more apparent.

“I try to point out it’s real, all the threats and outcomes that would be very bad, but at the same time, nothing’s known for sure,” she said. “So we have to kind of work on the side of possibility.”

In honor of the recently deceased “father of biodiversity,” Curchack considered dedicating the 2023 edition to E.O. Wilson. Instead, she chose to dedicate the calendar to women.

“I read this quote of [E.O Wison’s], that ‘The education of women is the best way to save the environment,’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, I’m going to devote this calendar to women.’”

Curchack wraps up her dedication with, “Thank you, E.O. Wilson, for acknowledging our power and potential.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.