Petaluma Pi(e)ku contest winners announced
Well, it happened again. Petaluma Pie Company celebrated Monday, March 14 — recognized internationally as Pi(e) Day — with its 10th annual Pi(e)ku Contest. In the popular annual competition, participants submit a haiku on a pie or pi-related theme, following the three line style of five syllables, seven syllables and five syllables. The staff of Petaluma Pie Company them selects winners in a number of categories.
“Every year, we are blown away by pie-loving poets’ infinite imagination, creativity, and talent,” said Petaluma Pie Company’s Lina Hoshino, who also writes the “Another Perspective” column for the Argus-Courier. Hoshino added, “It is always tough to choose among the many wonderful pi(e)ku entries.”
The competition theme for 2022 was “Peace of Pie.” All entries will be posted on the Pie Company website: PetalumaPieCompany.com.
This year, Petaluma Pie included a special category, the Lifetime of Pi(e) Award, to recognize longtime Pi(e)ku participants Mark Ferrando and Renee Foppe.
Here are this year’s winners.
Nobel Peace Pi(e) Award
Round world in our hands.
Three point one four one five nine
Peace as space and time.
Janice Kim
Lifetime of Pi(e) Award No. 1
Three layers of life
The crust, the mantle, the core
The essence of pie!
---
To share is loving,
While pi numbers never end,
Sadly, not my pie!
Renee Foppe
Lifetime of Pi(e) Award No. 2
After two long years
We all agree on one thing:
Pie is wonderful
–
Ponder a circle:
Walk ‘round its perimeter
End where you began
–
What splendor is found
When given a chance to eat
My pie piece in peace
Mark Ferrando
Pie Squared Award 1
Somewhere a land only
Serves lemon meringue pie and
The people are friends
Anna Simson
Pie Squared Award 2
Pi is infinite
If we share bounty of pie
Peace by boundless piece.
Jennie Kadrioski
Honorable Mention
Last year I won this
Now I need a bigger shirt
Your pies are too good
Stephanie Roza
–
It’s time for the World
To replace bombs with Peace Pie.
Let’s all have a piece.
Arlyn Serb
–
Pi Day slice of pie,
steaming out of the oven,
Peace pass that warm pie.
Susan McClellan
CHILDREN OF THE PIE (AGE 0-12)
How pie is tasty
How all the flavors combine
How pie can bring peace
Oliver Kadrioski
–
I am a number
And a food, the sweetness of
Which is eternal
Luka Finley
PIE YOUTH (AGE 13-19)
The best time to bake
March 14 at Nine-Two-Six
Yum, tastes like math puns
Emiliano Sullivan
