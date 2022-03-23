Petaluma Pi(e)ku contest winners announced

Well, it happened again. Petaluma Pie Company celebrated Monday, March 14 — recognized internationally as Pi(e) Day — with its 10th annual Pi(e)ku Contest. In the popular annual competition, participants submit a haiku on a pie or pi-related theme, following the three line style of five syllables, seven syllables and five syllables. The staff of Petaluma Pie Company them selects winners in a number of categories.

“Every year, we are blown away by pie-loving poets’ infinite imagination, creativity, and talent,” said Petaluma Pie Company’s Lina Hoshino, who also writes the “Another Perspective” column for the Argus-Courier. Hoshino added, “It is always tough to choose among the many wonderful pi(e)ku entries.”

The competition theme for 2022 was “Peace of Pie.” All entries will be posted on the Pie Company website: PetalumaPieCompany.com.

This year, Petaluma Pie included a special category, the Lifetime of Pi(e) Award, to recognize longtime Pi(e)ku participants Mark Ferrando and Renee Foppe.

Here are this year’s winners.

Nobel Peace Pi(e) Award

Round world in our hands.

Three point one four one five nine

Peace as space and time.

Janice Kim

Lifetime of Pi(e) Award No. 1

Three layers of life

The crust, the mantle, the core

The essence of pie!

---

To share is loving,

While pi numbers never end,

Sadly, not my pie!

Renee Foppe

Lifetime of Pi(e) Award No. 2

After two long years

We all agree on one thing:

Pie is wonderful

–

Ponder a circle:

Walk ‘round its perimeter

End where you began

–

What splendor is found

When given a chance to eat

My pie piece in peace

Mark Ferrando

Pie Squared Award 1

Somewhere a land only

Serves lemon meringue pie and

The people are friends

Anna Simson

Pie Squared Award 2

Pi is infinite

If we share bounty of pie

Peace by boundless piece.

Jennie Kadrioski

Honorable Mention

Last year I won this

Now I need a bigger shirt

Your pies are too good

Stephanie Roza

–

It’s time for the World

To replace bombs with Peace Pie.

Let’s all have a piece.

Arlyn Serb

–

Pi Day slice of pie,

steaming out of the oven,

Peace pass that warm pie.

Susan McClellan

CHILDREN OF THE PIE (AGE 0-12)

How pie is tasty

How all the flavors combine

How pie can bring peace

Oliver Kadrioski

–

I am a number

And a food, the sweetness of

Which is eternal

Luka Finley

PIE YOUTH (AGE 13-19)

The best time to bake

March 14 at Nine-Two-Six

Yum, tastes like math puns

Emiliano Sullivan