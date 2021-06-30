Petaluma planning bigger, higher, brighter fireworks show

WHERE : The fireworks will be launched from the fairgrounds, but will be high enough to be seen from all over town. Look toward the fairgrounds after dusk.

For the second-straight year, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds will be closed to picnickers and sky-watchers on the Fourth of July. But unlike last year’s muted celebration, this Sunday there will be fireworks. And more fireworks.

The Parks and Recreation department plans to make up for 2020’s lost year by serving up the red, white and boom with a show twice as long, twice as high and twice as spectacular as any in recent memory.

“We’ll be shooting at double the elevation we usually would,” said Drew Halter, Petaluma’s deputy director of Parks and Recreation. “Most years, we design a fireworks show specifically for the folks who are at the fairgrounds, watching from their blankets on the lawn.”

With all those firebombs bursting so far up in the air, there will be new vantage points throughout town from which lucky watchers will spy at least some of the fireworks. Many, Halter is confident, will be able to catch the show from their own yards, porches or patios.

“It’s usually a pretty intimate show, only about 300 to 400 feet up in the air, using 3-inch shells,” Halter said. “But this year we’re going about 800 feet up, with larger shells. It’s going to be great, and it expands the radius of people able to watch the show from all over town.”

The company designing and launching the fireworks is Pyro Spectaculars. Based in Rialto, in Southern California’s San Bernadino County, this is the same company that Petaluma has been using for years, with wide experience doing shows at such places as the Hollywood Bowl.

“They know us really well by know,” Halter said. “We worked hard together, starting months ago, to design a show that would be able to be viewed throughout Petaluma, and to keep safety in mind for everyone.”

Halter anticipates that there will be groups watching from local parks, from parking garages, from parking lots and other high-elevated spots.

Typically, the fairgrounds hosts between 2,000 and 6,000 people for the more intimate show. But such gatherings, even in a reopened California, are still frowned upon.

“We do typically see crowds gather in the parks,” he said. “That’s a go-to place for a lot of folks. By shooting the fireworks higher, we’re creating more spaces in town for people to gather. What we are trying to do, obviously, is to prevent crowding in any one given area. Hopefully, people will stay safe and feel comfortable enough to just remain close to home, assuming they have a clean line-of-sight to the middle of town. The additional height will make it possible for many more people to watch a pretty good show and maintain some safety.”

In the past, when folks watched from the fairground’s main concourse, the fireworks would be launched from the adjoining speedway, with the “fallout zone” - the area where warm ash might descend - drifting over to the parking lot near Target.

“This time,” Halter said, “we’re going to bring the shoot out from the speedway, into the main concourse, which is another reason to close the fairgrounds. That’s the only safe way to do it. We’re trying to be responsible in how we approach this event, trying to be cognizant of fire risk, and obviously of the of drought. But at the end of the day, we’re really trying to provide a community service, a big, fun show that is safe, but also pays homage to the tradition.”

A celebration, even a cautious one, is especially needed right now, Halter said.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic, and we’re not quite out,” he said. “So we’ll celebrate as much as we can by illuminating the sky again. And even if we’re spread out all over town, we will be enjoying the fireworks together. That’s what we’re shooting for.“