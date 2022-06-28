Petaluma playwright to perform ‘Polar Bears’ in New York City

The Argus-Courier’s Community Editor David Templeton, also an award-winning playwright who continues to pick up accolades for this 2021 science-fiction play “Galatea,” will be taking his 2015 solo show “Polar Bears” to New York City this fall.

Templeton will perform the heartwarming autobiographical piece as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival, the world’s largest all-solo event of its kind.

“Polar Bears,” a true-life, holiday-set story that includes references to Petaluma landmarks such as Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia, will be performed on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. at Theatre Row on 42nd Street. Per United Solo tradition (UnitedSolo.org), should the performance of “Polar Bears” sell out its 50-seat studio theater in advance, additional performances may be added.

As it turns out, though, before any of that happens, “Polar Bears” will be given yet another opportunity to charm audiences in 2022. A staged reading of the play will be presented on Wednesday, July 20 at Vivid Stage (Vivid.Stage.org) in Summit, New Jersey, as part of the company’s annual Summer Solos festival. The play will be performed live on stage by New Jersey actor Scott McGowan.

United Solo Theater Festival runs from October 3 to November 20 in New York, New York.