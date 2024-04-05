Petaluma poet goes ‘Off the Vine’ for rare spoken word performance at Petaluma’s Big Easy

Josef Aukee, a recent transplant to Petaluma (from Marin County), is an accomplished poet and author, with numerous poetry collections including “Town and Country,” “Where Bright Stripes Go,” and “Hill People.”

Aukee plans to introduce himself to his new community in a big way on Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m., at the Big Easy.

“I am doing a rare spoken-word performance,” he wrote in a note to the Argus-Courier.

Describing his work as “ranging from meditations and satirical commentary on contemporary urban life to the poetry of place,” Aukee added, “I have been performing in the Bay Area since the late 1980s.”

Those live performances are traditionally colored with contributions from accompanying musicians, vocalists and instrumentalists who, he said, “provide dramatic voices and experimental musical backdrops, using acoustic and spare electronic sounds with a side of pop and jazz stylings.”

The performance, appropriate to his new home in Wine Country, is titled “Off the Vine.”

The cover charge is $10, with drinks and food available from the Speakeasy. The Big Easy is at 128 American Alley, just off Putnam Plaza in downtown Petaluma.