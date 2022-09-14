Petaluma Poetry Walk returns this weekend

For the first time since the fall of 2019, the annual Petaluma Poetry Walk turn downtown Petaluma into a movable feast of live lyrical literature.

As in the past, every hour on the hour there will be readings in a new location somewhere in the downtown area. It all begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, kicking off the day in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St), where Terry Ehret, former Poet Laureate of Sonoma County, will read some of her poetry, joined by Nancy J. Morales, Patrick Cahill, Eliot Schain, Dane Cervine and Gerald Fleming. At noon, the poetry party moves to Artaluma Arts Center, (145 Keller St.) for readings by Jack Crimmins, Elizabeth Herron (the current Sonoma County Poet Laureate) and David Rollison. Starting at 1 p.m. at Life on Earth Art (8 Fourth St.), the poets on display will be Nancy Cavers Dougherty, Phyllis Meshulam (yet another former Poet Laureate), and Cathryn Shea.

From there, the poetry parade will progress to Putnam Plaza, where at 2 p.m. Dorianne Laux and Joseph Millar will read from their own works. At 3 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.), the poets will be David Madgalene and Stephen Meadows, and at 4 p.m., at The Phoenix Theater (201 Washington St.), there will be a joyous celebration of the life and work of Geri Digiorno, who founded the Petaluma Poetry Walk and who passed away in December of 2019. There will be readings of Digiorno’s celebrated work, plus a few pieces written about Digiorno by other poets, and a promised “surprise” from Digiorno’s daughter, Michelle Baynes.

And that’s not all.

At 5 p.m., at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), Sandra Anfang, founder of the Rivertown Poets, will read from her work, along with Raphael Block and Joyce Jenkins. And it all concludes with a final event beginning at 6 p.m. at Aqus Café (189 H St.), at which there will be reading of poems from the anthology “The Freedom of New Beginnings, Poems of Witness and Vision from Sonoma County, California,” edited by Phyllis Meshulam with Gail King, Gwynn O’Gara, and Terry Ehret. A number of the poets whose work appears in the anthology will be present to perform their own poetry: Jon Jackson, Sherrie Lovler, J.D. Langdon, Alexandra Ellen Appel, Maureen Hurley, Ella Wen, Steve Trenam, Rebecca Patrascu, Sandra Anfang, Jodi Hottel, Donna Emerson, Michael Sheffield, Phyllis Meshulam and Abby Bogolmony.

For more information and details on all of the poets mentioned above, visit PetalumaPoetryWalk.org.