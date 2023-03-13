Petaluma police announce upcoming DUI checkpoint

Petaluma Police have announced an upcoming DUI checkpoint scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day in an effort to dissuade drivers from operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The announcement, issued by Petaluma police traffic Sgt. Walt Spiller, warns drivers of a checkpoint on Friday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at an undisclosed Petaluma location. Officers at the checkpoint will be pulling over drivers to look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. According to Spiller, such checkpoints are proven to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries resulting from drunk driving by up to 20 percent.

Police advise those planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Petaluma to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, use a ride share service, call a taxi, or whatever else is needed to avoid driving while impaired.

Checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics, frequency of DUI arrests, and safety of officers and the public. First-time DUI offenders are charged an average of $13,500 to $20,000 along with a suspended license, Spiller said.

