Petaluma police arrest man for allegedly possessing ‘ghost gun’

Petaluma police arrested a Windsor man last Friday for allegedly possessing a loaded “non-serialized firearm,” also known as a “ghost gun.”

The arrest came a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, when a Petaluma police officer “observed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes of traffic on US Highway 101 South,” according to police. Suspecting possible intoxication, a traffic stop was made.

Besides finding cannabis in the vehicle – which the officer suspected based on the smell – a search turned up the loaded, non-serialized handgun located under the driver’s seat.

Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle and possessing a concealed firearm, as well as possessing a non-serialized firearm. He was transported to the Sonoma County Jail that evening.

Authorities say ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home. The illegal weapons are available to those prohibited from owning guns, such as convicted felons.