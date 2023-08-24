Petaluma Pride seeks sponsors, food and booth vendors for October event

The second annual Petaluma Pride Weekend, planned for October 13-15, is now seeking community sponsors, in addition to booth and food vendors, for its Pride Festival in the Park on Saturday, October 14. The festival and farmer’s market will take place at Walnut Park from 12-5 p.m.

Petaluma Pride 2023 – following the format established at the first such event in 2022 – is being designed as a weekend-long celebration of Petaluma's LGBTQIA+ community. Featured will be a Friday night dance party, the Pride Festival and market on Saturday followed by an after-party with musical performances at The Big Easy, and a Sunday morning brunch with live music at the River Front Cafe.

“Our vision,” states the leaders of Petaluma Pride, “is a community where people of all sexualities and genders are welcomed, honored and celebrated.”

Local queer, trans, women and POC -owned businesses are especially encouraged to apply as as vendors. You can find more information and apply on Petalumapride.org. Sponsor and Vendor applications and payments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13 to be considered.

Booth/Vendor costs are as follows: Petaluma Businesses are $70, non-Petaluma b businesses are $100, and nonprofit/community organizations are $35. Petaluma Pride may agree to waive fee in some cases.

Sponsors can support the festival at three different levels. Already sponsoring at the Hen Level ($1,000) is Redwood Empire Gymnastics. At the Cockerel Level ($500) are Front Row Salon, Amor Para Todos and the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma. At the Chick level ($25) are Magdelena’s Savories and Sweets, Side by Side, The Moon Room, Purely Petaluma, Michael J. Loeffler Psychotherapy, The Big Easy and Acorn Chiropractic. Each level comes with an array of benefits, including T-shirts, ad space on the website and program, and more.

The festival is presented by Petaluma Pride, an all volunteer group formed to spread the vision of a community where people of all sexualities and genders are welcomed, honored and celebrated. The organization was formed to serve as a vibrant cultural presence, to raise awareness and visibility in the community, to celebrate diversity and to strengthen Petaluma as a welcoming and safe home for everyone. On the organization’s website, PetalumaPride.org, that vision is elaborated on with the following explanation of the meaning of capital P Pride.

“Pride is all about love – loving each other and ourselves despite the odds,” reads a statement issued by Petaluma Pride. “Pride is about recognizing how far the LGBTQIA+ community has come and honoring the queer and trans trailblazers that came before us while looking towards a better and brighter future every day. We are so grateful to be a part of a loving and caring community here in Petaluma, where queer and trans people are integral parts of the community as activists, entrepreneurs, parents, artists, and so much more.”

For information about the festival and Petaluma Pride, or to inquire about becoming a sponsor or taking part as a vendor, visit PetalumaPride.org or reach out to vendors@petalumapride.com.