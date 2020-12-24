Petaluma Profile: After hard times, spring is just around the corner at Vikki Straub’s farm

A Great Egret was standing very still, staring intently at the ground at the end of the driveway of Vikki Medina Straub's farm.

"Oh my god, look!" Straub pointed excitedly as I got out of my car. "It's hunting gophers. Isn't it beautiful?"

Straub, who grows everything in containers to prevent them from being devoured by gophers, welcomes this majestic guest, with its sword-beak, to help reduce the gopher population on her farm.

Straub moved to this 3-acre property on Ely Road less than a year ago, but her well-organized farm is already brimming with projects and dreams. Aged 60, Straub is a 5-foot-tall, energetic woman who loves to talk about farming. When I visited her at the end of October, tomatoes planted in neat rows of containers were beginning to wind down after harvest, and massive 3-foot long Upo gourds were hanging off the lush vine that covered a trellis.

"Upo is a Filipino vegetable,“ she told me. ”You can sautée them like zucchini, only they’re sweeter than zucchini.“ Bitter melon, another beloved Asian vegetable shaped like bumpy cucumbers, was also beginning to ripen.

At the end of the property, several dark-faced Clun Forest sheep looked on hoping to get Straub's attention.

"I chose the breed because they are gentle and easy to handle," she explained.

Next to the driveway, Straub propagates dozens of roses in pots. And along the fence she is growing citrus trees. She points to the biggest one.

"This one is Calamansi or in America, Calamondin," she said. "Calamansi is a sour citrus used in Filipino cooking. You can squeeze the juice or use its skin.”

Straub was born in Cebu, an island at the center of the sprawling Philippines archipelago. If you google Cebu, you’ll see pictures of idyllic white-sand beaches and lush tropical jungles.

“Cebu is famous because it is where the Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan fought,” she told me. “I’m from the rural part of the island. Since I was little, I learned to farm by helping my grandparents who raised chickens and grew tobacco, coconut, and mango trees. I was born to farm! When I was twelve or thirteen, my grandpa looked at the palm of my hand and said, 'Everything you touch will multiply and grow.'”

In the late 1980s, Vikki became pen-pals with George Straub, introduced by her aunt who was working as a caregiver in New Jersey.

"We wrote to each other for three years before we met in person. I still have the letters," she reminisced. "Then George came to the Philippines and proposed to me." Vikki was flattered but politely declined. "I was happy with my life there," she said. "On his third visit, I finally agreed to marry George and moved to the United States with my six-year-old son, Mark."

They moved into George's family’s property on Straub Lane, on Petaluma's westside. In her first years here, Straub worked at a senior center, a supermarket, and a fast-food restaurant. Eventually, the couple began raising chickens and growing vegetables and started to sell their eggs at a farmer's market. With her gregarious personality, Vikki Straub became a beloved vendor among shoppers at Petaluma Farmers market.

However, in 2014, George was diagnosed with brain cancer. She took care of him as he went in and out of the hospital that year.

“It was hard,” she told me. “I had to sell our property to pay his medical bill at Kaiser."

After his death, Straub struggled with depression.

"We were married for twenty-five years,“ she points out. ”We did everything together. I couldn’t sleep. I lost weight. It was my turn to be in and out of the emergency room. My mom reminded me, ‘If you don't farm, what will you do?’" she recalled. “Farming saved my life.”

Straub said she still has trouble sleeping, but is okay as long as she can farm.

“My next big project is to build a greenhouse,” Straub told me on the phone recently. In February, she wants to start heirloom corn seeds, named Midget Popcorn, in 4-inch pots in the greenhouse. “It’s a very special variety. Really addictive!”

She also plans on growing other winter crops such as garlic and broccoli. Later, she’ll plant warm-weather crops like Bitter Melon and Upo gourds for her Filipino customers.

“At least two of my sheep are pregnant and have huge bellies right now!” she reports. “The babies should come out next February."

In April, Straub plans to set up her farm stand on Ely Road to sell vegetable starts, roses, and citrus trees. She hopes people will visit the stand and see for themselves what her excitement is all about.

After a long winter of grieving, Vikki Medina Straub knows that spring is just around the corner. If she works hard and follows her dreams, she’ll be rewarded with life’s bounty. Her grandfather was right. She knows because now she’s a seasoned farmer.