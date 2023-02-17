Eduardo Beltran is a man of many talents, not only a professional artist and hairdresser, but a musician, in his free time, who always dresses in style.

Creating for as long as he can remember, Beltran is a natural-born artist. An entrepreneur at the early age of six, the innovative child made and sold kites back at his original home in El Salvador. Coming to the U.S. with his older brothers at age 15, Beltran landed in the North Bay and eventually Petaluma, where he runs a hairdressing business downtown.

“I wanted to do something creative, and hairdressing was perfect for me. I just love it,” Beltran said. “And I do art practically everyday. Definitely the two things together.”

Hair by Eduardo is located upstairs, next to the Petaluma Pie Company, at 126 Petaluma Blvd N. This place is no ordinary salon as it also serves as Beltran’s art studio and gallery. Upon opening the door, customers are greeted by incredible paintings, followed by an unique experience upstairs. Beltran uses various mediums to create the art displayed around the salon. The place is also filled with vintage clothing and hats, musical instruments and, of course, a set up for doing hair.

As a long-running joke, Beltran’s clients bring him special gifts to decorate the studio. Because the artist is not big on technology, customers give him old cellphones and cameras, which line the banister of the staircase.

Beltran sees how technology has changed the way individuals operate and chooses to focus on his work rather than stare at a screen.

“People are not really devoting their time to something creative, because these things are entertaining,” he said, in reference to cellular phones.

A master of many skills, Beltran also designs humorous T-Shirts. Perfect for the Petaluma community, one design displays chickens. Another jokes about heavy media consumption in today’s society.

Beltran always knew he was meant to be artist. He attended the San Francisco Academy of Art for about a year before working in various jobs as a young adult and doing art on the side. As he got older, he yearned for a more stable career. He wound up at the Santa Rosa Beauty College where he mastered hairdressing and eventually earned a teaching position.

In an effort to make more money, he eventually moved on from teaching and worked at various salons in Sonoma County. Beltran found that he enjoyed working in Petaluma and wanted to go out on his own.

“I wanted to do art when I wasn’t working on hair, because I was wasting my time just sitting there ― maybe reading a book in between clients,” Beltran said. So he created an environment in which both art and hair flow naturally back and forth. In his upstairs studio, in between customers, he can work on other passions.

“Can you imagine if I had stayed there?” he said of his previous job renting a chair in another hairdresser’s studio. He gestures to his paintings. “All of this wouldn’t have been done. Here, I have the freedom.”

Running a small business has its challenges, of course, especially during the height of the pandemic.

“I want to thank the people that helped me out so much, my customers. I almost closed, in 2020,” Beltran said. “Who was getting their hair cut? Nobody.”

The talented hairdresser has several regular customers, some of them having lasted for 25 or 30 years. With generous donations from many of his supporters, Beltran was able to stay open during the pandemic.

“Petaluma people are just—I love them,” he said. “And my clients, I cannot thank them enough.”

With the support of the community and those long-time customers, Beltran is now back on his feet and able to focus on both his art and hair cutting.

“I don't want them to think I'm just cutting hair. I like both, almost equally. I was lucky,” Beltran said. “Because I've been doing it for so long, I still love it, still like it. I guess because of my customers, they're fun.”

Beltran says he feels that with his various art forms, he’s making something significant for the world.

“Deep inside, every time I do a painting, I think that it’s not just for me, but I want people to look at it and to interpret it,” he said. “To help the world maybe, make the world better.”

Being an artist comes with its challenges.

“It's a challenge for me because I guess I care about what people are going to say,” he acknowledges. Beltran loves to spend time with his three daughters and continue working on his projects. He doesn’t wish to retire or leave the area, even as the cost of living rises.

“I would never move out of California,” he said. “I don’t care, I’ll eat tuna sandwiches.”

If Beltran had chosen another career path, he would have liked to work with children in need. He still hopes to accomplish this by eventually donating his artwork to a children’s hospital.

“Getting old and doing all these paintings, I’m sure I’m not going to sell them all,” he said. “But I don’t really care, because when I get up I look at them and it’s like, ‘Oh! I feel good about it.’”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.