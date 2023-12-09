Petaluma Profile: Bay-Ti’s Rachid and Neem Hassani see beauty all around

Bay-Ti, in Petaluma’s historic McNear Building (1 Fourth St.), offers unique home décor goods that are not often found in Sonoma County. The Petaluma-based owners ‒ husband and wife team of Rachid and Reem Hassani ‒ are themselves unique and compelling personalities.

Reem, who was born in Iraq, eventually moved to Cleveland, Ohio and began her university studies with an eye towards Biomedical Engineering. After a while, she decided to study art.

“It was quite a change but I knew it was something I wanted to do,” she said. “Eventually, I studied art at University in Italy.”

Upon returning to the United States, Reem moved to Boston, where she met Rachid at an art exhibit.

“I was in born in Fez, Morocco, the artistic center of the country,” he said. “By 1985, I moved to France to study art and design, then started an ad agency in Germany. I’ve been in graphic design for 25 or more years.”

Reem and Rachid started dating, then stopped after a year, but they kept in contact. In the interim, Reem had more things to accomplish.

“In 1999, I moved to Oakland, California to start a company with my brother,” she said. That company is Numi, the renowned producer and distributer of distinctive organic teas . “As an artist,”m added Reem, “I handled design, marketing and branding for Numi Tea.” She also co-founded the nonprofit Numi Foundation, with a mission to, according to the organization’s website, “nurture and empower communities to thrive. We envision a world where all basic human needs are met and people have the resources to fulfill their greatest potential.”

As the years progressed, Reem and Rachid reconnected and became a family. They lived happily in Oakland, but at a point, they decided they wanted something more than a small house.

“We had some friends in Marin County, and they encouraged us to look there,” said Neem. “We got an agent, and they showed us some Marin properties ‒ but then, they showed us Petaluma.”

The Hassani’s were taken by Petaluma immediately.

“It was a gut feeling,” said Rachid. “As artists, you know we act on these instincts, and we knew right away Petaluma was the perfect place to live.”

Reem added, “We took to the country life right away. We have some acreage, and now we have chickens, small animals, we built coops and sheds. Rachid just started watching YouTube articles to see how to build things, and he just did it.”

As artists, learning new skills opened new opportunities. Rachid began to build unique furniture pieces with scrap items found at antique markets or junkyards.

“You know, when you’re an artist, you see everyday scrap metal and wood in different ways,” he said. “I see bases for tables, desk tops, especially things like exercise bikes ‒ those things are great to make tables out of.”

Reem chimed in, “Sometimes Rachid would ask me, ‘What would you like to do today?’ and I imagined, oh, we are going to a nice place for lunch. And Rachid would say, ‘There’s this dump …” and I’d think, ‘Oh, were going to the dump on a date!’”

The concept of Bay-Ti (“My home,” in Arabic) began in 2018, with Rachid’s unique pieces, but also included hand-crafted artisanal works from Morocco.

“We buy only from small, family craftsmen, never big companies that sell to Bazaars and stores,” said Rachid. “I really feel we help sustain not only cultural arts, but real families too.”

Bay-Ti boasts rugs, pottery, cookware, leatherware and all manner of items from everyday objects to cultural art.

“I felt that our store really blended in with Petaluma, which has become such a diverse and vibrant town,” said Reem. “It’s become such a food scene and destination spot for tourists not only from California, but internationally.”

Sadly, as many local businesses have suffered because of the pandemic, so has Bayi-Ti. Shortly after the Christmas season, Bay-Ti will close its doors.

“We’ve had such a warm, positive reception from the people of Petaluma,” acknowledged Neem. “It’s really hard to close, but the overhead has become so high. It would be great to be rescued by finding an affordable space to reopen, but that probably won’t happen. We have plans in the works, but this will take us to Morocco for a while.”

With a sparkle in her voice, she added, “But Petaluma is our home. We’ll be back.”