Petaluma Profile: ‘Different than any first date I’ve been on’

Petaluma residents Viola and Lucas Sherman quite literally grew up on opposite sides of the globe — but it was in Sonoma County where they met and fell in love.

Viola was born and raised in Taiwan, and attended Chung Yuan Christian University for her Undergraduate Degree. In a remarkable move, Viola then went to Yorkshire, England to attend University of Bradford to obtain her Masters in Finance. She still retains some of her British accent. Eventually, she headed to California to find a new career, ultimately landing in Berkeley. Currently, she works as an accountant for Pasha, a large West Coast ocean shipping company.

Having always liked the outdoors, Viola especially enjoys hiking, and once hiked the “Cactus to Clouds” trail around the San Jacinto mountains and Palm Springs in Southern California.

“This trail is dizzying!” she exclaimed, recalling the experience. “There’s a 10,000 foot altitude gain in 16 miles!”

Lucas was born in Burbank, but shortly afterwards his family moved to Santa Rosa. At the age of 6, he began training on the piano, and something definitely clicked.

“At the age of 14, I performed in my first musical,” Lucas said. “At 18, I was the musical director for my first show at Santa Rosa Players, now the 6th Street Playhouse.”

Lucas has gone on to work as musical director in other theaters from Chico to San Francisco. Currently, Lucas is serving as musical director of 6th Street Playhouse’s upcoming production of the ‘60s musical, “Hair,” which was delayed a bit due to the current health orders affecting theaters, but it scheduled to open on Feb. 12 and run through March 6. On top of his musical involvements, Lucas’ day job is as a registered nurse, He earned his bachelors degree in nursing from Sonoma State University, and now works at Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation.

Asked to describe their first date, the Shermans say it was a bit unusual, but definitely memorable.

“My first statement to Lucas when we first met was a little out of the ordinary,” Viola admitted. Having traveled to Sonoma County from the East Bay for what was a blind date, arranged through the dating app Bumble, she didn’t realize the length and time of the distance she’d be driving.

Viola’s first words upon arrival?

“I said, ‘Where’s the bathroom?’”

Viola added that on first sight, she thought Lucas was handsome, but what came next was a bit of a surprise.

“It was different than any first date I’ve been on, but it was really nice,” she recalled. “We went out hiking around Bodega Bay, then we had snacks at Fishetarian. Then he took me to a show where he was the music director.”

That show was “The Little Mermaid,” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. And Lucas was in the orchestra pit that night.

“I was amazed by Lucas’ directing skill,” she recalled, “and lost track of the show a bit as I was fascinated by his directing skills and playing keyboards at the same time.”

Viola mentioned that over the next several months, Lucas was always thoughtful in crafting additional dates for the two of them.

“Lucas always planned fun and different experiences for us,” she said. “He always took care to create new and fun adventures for us. He’s such a lovely man.”

Lucas said he was similarly struck by Viola on first sight.

“She was so adorable,” he said, adding, “and she’d always listen to my terrible ’dad jokes.’”

Among the things they had in common was an appreciation for dining and trying out new cuisine.

“On our second date, we went to this Szechuan restaurant in the Bay Area,” he said. “It was very tasty, but every succeeding dish got spicier and spicier. I wasn’t feeling too good by the end of the meal, but she was so sweet and caring and didn’t judge me.”

As the two shared their love of the outdoors and food, a romance was clearly budding. They hiked around Northern and Southern California, then even traveled to Ireland. In November of 2014, they were married at San Francisco City Hall.

The two enjoying talking about their ultimate fantasy journey together.

“Our dream trip would be to hike Switzerland and Norway,” he said. “The amazing scenery and new countries to explore would be so incredible. That would be our ultimate romantic trip together.”

Viola interjected, “We’d try the beef tartare in every country too. I know its not to everyone’s taste, but we love it!”

Lucas added that they look forward to including their young son, Benjamin on future journeys and adventures.

As to their view of what contributes to a lasting relationship, Lucas and Viola agree.

“We’ve had really good communication between us, and we always stay connected,” said Viola. “We like to keep away from repetition that sometimes happens in a relationship to keep things fresh and alive. We like to be spontaneous.”