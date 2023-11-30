Petaluma Profile: ‘Easy to sell’: at the market with ‘AJ’ and Red Bird Bakery

One of the more popular booths at Petaluma’s Tuesday morning farmers market is Red Bird Bakery. The Cotati-based business is owned by Isaac and Linda Cermak, both alumni of Petaluma’s Della Fattoria. (If you’re wondering about the bakery’s name, Cermak is Czech and translates to “red bird.”)

A.J Scholp, their longtime market vendor, is one of the first to arrive and set up each week. He’s easily recognizable: look for the smiling, blue-eyed, silver-haired guy. He’s got a lush beard as well, but we’ll get to that part of the story later.

First, though, let’s take a look at some of the treats on display.

I probably shouldn’t even mention the English muffins, as they’re already so popular that regulars get there early, hoping to score some of their toasty, tasty goodness. It’s not just customers who rave about them. TheBakerE, aka Eve McKilligan, whose baked goods are equally popular with shoppers, says they’re some of the best she’s eaten.

In addition to these are granola, savory and sweet pastries, cinnamon rolls, croissants, cookies (try the coconut shortbread if it’s available), biscotti and sandwiches. Scones are also available: a recent Tuesday found AJ offering a maple-bacon savory scone and an apricot-cranberry-cherry-pear scone with a pomegranate glaze. And, of course, sourdough loaves and baguettes.

“When Red Bird’s on the menu,” my son Christopher says, “we don’t need anything else – except plenty of butter.”

A.J. is universally known by his initials. Asked for his age, he quoted Kris Kringle in the 1947 holiday film, “Miracle on 34th Street.”

“I’m as old as my tongue,” he said, “and slightly older than my teeth.”

Born in New Jersey, he discovered, and “fell in love with” Southern California in 1968.

“This,” he decided, “is where I want to live.”

Ten years later, AJ came north to our neck of the woods.

“I was helping manage the Santa Rosa farmers market,” he said, “when I met Isaac and Linda. It was about 2016.” The Cermaks, parents of two small children, were selling Red Bird from their booth and, A.J. continued, “I told them I’d work for them on Saturdays so they could hang out with their kids.”

He found he enjoyed working for the couple.

“It’s the best product,” he said. “It’s easy to sell. People buy it once and they come back for more. You won’t find a better bread.” Plus, he continued, “They’re awesome people. They’re supportive of everyone who works for them.”

Working at farmers markets is equally awesome, he has discovered.

“I have such fun doing this,” he said. “Farmers market people, i.e. customers, are so cool. Everyone who comes wants to be here. I enjoy getting to meet people, getting to know customers and what they like.”

A.J. has a soft spot for customers’ children (he’s a proud grandfather of five) and is always willing to take the extra step for his customers, young and old. During the interview, two regulars asked for a favorite cookie.

“None today,” he said, “but I’ll be talking to them – we can’t not have cookies.” While this was going on, a longtime customer asked if she could use her Red Bird gift card. A.J. wasn’t sure, so he called to check and reported back, “I just got permission from the boss. You can get what you want, then pay later at the store.”

A.J. is also spectacularly courteous.

“Let me get you set up, young lady,” he said to a gray-haired patron. She smiled, demurring, “I’m no longer a young lady,” and he smiled back, saying firmly, “You are a young lady.”

In addition to his congenial manner, A.J. is a standout because of his regular outfit ‒ a tie-dyed T-shirt and matching Crocs. The only time he’s not multi-colored is during December when he transforms into his alter ego, Santa Claus, which is where that full beard comes in.

He credited Market Manager Kelly Smith with his yearly immersion in the furry red suit. About five years ago she said to him, “We need a Santa – and you’re it.” In those early days, he only had a goatee and looked nothing like what he would become during subsequent Decembers.

That initial Santa portrayal has become a second, most enjoyable, job during the holidays. Now he enacts Father Christmas for at least 15 different events, including Cotati’s Tree Lighting and its popular Shop and Stroll, both the Petaluma and Santa Rosa farmers markets, preschools and private groups.

“It’s all been word of mouth,” he said.

A.J. has even played the role out of the country. Two years ago, while on a December vacation in Italy, he was dining out when a little girl came over and asked “Babbo Natale” (Father Christmas) for his autograph. He struck up a conversation with her and her family and they extended an invitation for him to return during December and stay with them for the holidays.

Swan Haven Soap vendor Kathleen Walker chuckled at the mention of A.J. as the season’s most popular gent.

“When there are kids in my booth and he walks past,” she said, “they’re all shouting, ‘It’s Santa!’”