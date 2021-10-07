Petaluma Profile: Garth Bixler blends love of community with passion for art

When longtime Petaluma resident Garth Bixler speaks about his involvement with his city and community, his enthusiasm and passion for the place is abundantly clear.

“When I first came to this area, I came over the hill and dropped down on 101 into the valley,” he recently recalled, conjuring up a memory of his first sight of Petaluma. “It was so green, and I could see Sonoma Mountain. It was so magical.”

This was in the 1970s, and the verdant scene and abundance of trees immediately reminded him of his upbringing in rural Southern California. He knew instantly that he wanted to somehow be part of the Petaluma Valley community

“Petalumans are such a diverse and appreciative group of people,” he said.

Ever since, as an artist with professional training from the University of Southern California, Bixler has been leaving his artistic and humanistic mark on Petaluma in varied ways. He also has degrees in counseling and has worked as a counselor with several AIDS nonprofit groups. Speaking from his Petaluma art studio, he describes his love of integrating art with life as an everyday essential.

To that point, Bixler will be speaking Oct. 27 as part of the Petaluma Arts Center’s “Idea Lounge” conversation series at Barber Lee Spirits. His presentation will be titled, “Who me? An Artist? Coming to Terms with a Creative Nature.”

One of Bixler’s crowning public art projects can be found in downtown Petaluma, but instead of a canvas or a sculpture, it’s a building -- the historic edifice at 10 Western Ave., known locally as the Linch Jewelry building. As owner and steward of the building, Bixler uncovered archival photographs in local historical records and consulted with specialist architects to preserve and restore the building to its original appearance.

“A lot of the building was untouched, but there were some things that had been done over the years that had to be corrected,” he said. “You know, there were still ‘blackout’ curtains in the skylights left from World War II.”

Bixler recalled how the restoration project quickly took on an unintended but delightful turn.

“It suddenly put me downtown in a really visible way,” he said. “It actually won me an award from Heritage Homes for the restoration.”

The 2020 Award of Great Merit for Renovation of an Existing Commercial Business was given to Bixler and Steven Barclay, in part for Bixler’s attention to detail and his clear desire to bring a historic part of Petaluma back to life. The Linch Jewelry sign on the Western Avenue facade of the building had been non-operational for decades.

“I thought, it’s been a part of Petaluma for 70 years,” said Bixler. “There are not a lot of surviving original neon signs in Petaluma, so I decided to restore that too. It really makes me feel like a part of the community.”

Bixler’s primary passion comes from bringing art to Petalumans in an approachable manner. He has served on the Petaluma Arts Center Board and helped to spearhead a program to bring school children to the Art Center to make art less of a mystery.

“We would bring classes from local schools to the center,” he said. “We would show them art, and allow them to assess the art, and encourage open discussion as to their interpretations of the art. Instead of lecturing to them what they should learn, we allowed them to freely discuss amongst their peers about what was appealing to them, what worked and didn’t work.”

The project also brought in students learning English as a second language. Bixler said that initially, some were hesitant about expressing their opinions in English, but he encouraged them to do so in their primary language and he delighted in seeing how they brightened up and gave wonderful accounts of their feelings about the art pieces.

Currently, Bixler is the board secretary for the Santa Rosa Symphony.

“One of things I love about being involved with the Symphony is that I get to be part of all facets of the Symphony, not just the music,” he said. “I get to meet the musicians, be part of the rehearsals, see the backstage workings and the educational outreach programs.”

Bixler said he hopes to attract more Petalumans to attend the Santa Rosa Symphony, which performs at the Green Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park.

“So we’re closer to Petaluma than some parts of Northern Sonoma County,” he said.

In recent years, Bixler has taken up some new hobbies as well.

“Recently, I’ve been learning knitting, and I’m doing weaving,” he said. “I love the meditative aspect of the repetitive motions and quiet of my studio.”

For more information about Bixler’s Idea Lounge appearance on Oct. 27, visit Petalumaartscenter.org.