Petaluma Profile: ‘Giving back’ is Petaluman’s job description

Longtime Friedman’s employee oversees company’s support of community

Few people can honestly say they love their job. Then again, not many jobs are built around giving away other people’s money. Sue Sarno’s is.

For Sarno — the community relations coordinator for Friedman’s Home Improvement — being generous and supportive is her main job description. And that’s why the longtime Petaluma resident counts herself among those lucky few whose jobs are also a source of personal happiness and satisfaction.

“It feels great, it feels wonderful,” Sarno said of her 32-year career with the 75-year-old, locally based home improvement chain. As community relations coordinator, Sarno leads the company’s longstanding efforts to identify and meet the needs of people and nonprofit organizations within the Petaluma, Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Ukiah - the four locations for the locally owned chain.

“It has been a blessing to work with this company and this family,” said Sarno. “They are so supportive of our team and our community.”

Sarno has lived in Petaluma for 45 years, since she and her husbands, Dominick Sarno, relocated from the Sunnyvale and Foster City area. They were married 48 years before Dominick died in 2020. Sarno’s children and grandchildren continue to live in Petaluma, though, making it their third-generation hometown.

Having grown up in Indiana, Sarno remembers her initial impressions of Petaluma, nearly half-a-century ago.

“At that time, it was what we thought was a very small town and reminded us, quite frankly, of the Midwest,” she said. “It was very agriculture oriented, and people had been here for so many years.”

Since Sarno started at Friedmans in 1989 — originally as the administrative assistant to Harry Friedman — she has had a role in the philanthropic side of the company.

“In his capacity as chairman, whenever a nonprofit would call in and say they were having a fundraiser, the call would come to our office,” she said. “And that’s how it started. I would get those calls and gather the information and pass it on to him.”

Having started with the company shortly before Thanksgiving of that year, Sarno discovered a certain tradition already in place.

“I found out the Friedmans purchase frozen turkeys, not gift cards, but real frozen turkeys, to personally give to each employee each Thanksgiving,” she said.

That tradition continues to this day, now expanded to four stores.

“I just ordered over 650 turkeys for this year, plus another 250 turkeys that we give to area nonprofits,” she said.

In 1999, when Sarno had been with company 10 years, Harry Friedman retired from his position as CEO and his son Bill took the position. By that time, Sarno moved into a role as a buyer for the flooring department, but maintained her community outreach efforts.

When it was time to retire from full-time work in 2009, Sarno recalled that the Friedman’s approached her with a plan.

“They wanted me to stay on as their community relations coordinator, and that is what I have done,” she said.

Through the years, Friedman’s has supported numerous programs for young people, including schools, Social Advocates for Youth, Little League teams and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops. The business has also donated to numerous efforts to combat homelessness across the region.

The requests that Friedman’s gets are not always for simple financial support. The company is, after all, partly a hardware store. Sarno recalls a time when she began to hear from Little League and local softball leagues who described the need for five-gallon buckets to carry balls for the team back-and-forth to practice.

“It was amazing how many leagues needed buckets,” she said. “A little thing like a utilitarian bucket made a difference.”

Thinking about her career, much of it spent helping the Friedmans better their community, Sarno recognizes the gift she has been given in the process.

“I think that I have stayed with the company so long because, not only does the company provide excellent customer service,” she said, “but they also believe so strongly in giving back to community where we work and live.”