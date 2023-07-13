It’s probable that many readers have enjoyed a classic peanut butter sandwich, or possibly a PB&J, in their not too distant past. After all, it might well be considered a national dish – tasty, quick, satisfying and long-lasting.

If you have, have you ever considered branching out and enjoying other types of nut butters?

If so – or if you’re just curious – why not check out Handsome Carver’s Nut Butters, Alan Turner’s popular booth at the Tuesday morning farmers market.

Turner, 35, has a degree in environmental studies, but ever since he “jumped into this,” says he’s having a lot more fun creating, making and selling a variety of nut butters.

Where does the name of the business come from? It’s a salute to American agricultural scientist George Washington Carver who, although he didn’t actually invent peanut butter, did advocate growing legumes such as peanuts to enrich soil depleted by growing cotton.

“I wanted to keep the old-timey style,” Turner says, “and ‘handsome’ seemed to fit.” Turner’s products are gluten-and dairy-free and contain minimal ingredients, he says. “It’s as natural as I can make it, as natural as it gets.”

Turner offers a wide variety. His first was chipotle-peanut butter. Now the lineup of nut butters includes cashew, chocolate-hazelnut, coconut-cashew, coffee, chocolate, cinnamon-honey-cashew, vanilla bean-cashew, almond, pistachio and a coconut-chocolate almond butter.

If you got hungry reading that lineup, you’re not the only one.

Turner notes that his chocolate-hazelnut butter has “far less sugar” (5 grams) than the popular Nutella (20 grams) and adds that customers tell him it tastes better as well. He works three or four farmers markets a week and is in Petaluma every other week. One thing he enjoys about the market is the personal touch.

“I get to know customers’ names and what they’re like, get to see their faces,” he said.

He also receives ideas from his patrons.

“Someone,” he noted, “suggested enjoying strawberries with my vanilla bean-cashew butter.”

Handsome Carver’s products are made in a commercial kitchen and Turner says the business is growing slowly but steadily and he’s looking forward to a future expansion to a larger facility.

“It’s better than a real job,” he concluded.

For more information, or if you can’t make it to the Tuesday market and want to order online, check out handsomecarver.com. The website also offers a wide variety of recipes that can be made with nut butters.